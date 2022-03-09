2024 Chevrolet Blazer SS Previewed, Debuts Later This Year, Launches Next Spring

Back in the good ol’ days, the SS badge stood for Super Sport. Named after the Corvette Super Sport concept shown in December 1956, the performance-focused option was first offered for the 1961 Impala.
Some consider the 1970 model year Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 LS6 as the zenith of the Super Sport’s lineage, and they’re not wrong. That big-block ‘Velle is the ultimate street-going muscle car of that era, an undisputed heavyweight of the muscle car’s golden age. Only a handful of Mopars could pose a problem thanks to Chrysler’s legendary 426 HEMI V8.
Following the Malaise Era that started in 1973, the Super Sport badge returned to form with the 454 SS pickup truck and the short-lived TrailBlazer SS. The last hurrah of the Super Sport would be the Holden Commodore-based Chevrolet SS, a four-door sedan that sold rather poorly even though it’s been described as the closest thing to a family-sized Corvette.
For the 2022 model year, only the Camaro flaunts the Super Sport badge although it’s not worthy of being called as such. SS originally meant LT1 small-block V8 when the sixth-generation pony car launched for the 2016 model year. But following the introduction of the LT1 trim level for the 2020 model year, the SS badge became obsolete in my humble opinion.
But General Motors isn’t done yet. Enter the 2024 Blazer SS, which isn’t a body-on-frame utility vehicle like the original. The newcomer is a unibody crossover based on the 2024 Equinox EV that’s been confirmed to start in the ballpark of $30,000 stateside. The first Chevrolet EV to feature this coveted badge, the upcoming Blazer SS can only be described as a disappointment in the making by K5 Blazer enthusiasts as well as Super Sport diehards.
Super Sport? Try Super Sad considering that it's most likely based on the Cadillac Lyriq. The charging port's location on the driver-side front fender and six-lug wheels pretty much confirm the BEV3 platform of the Lyriq.
Blazing the way into an electric future. Stay tuned. https://t.co/kQR1xJBo6m pic.twitter.com/dqQPWZV0PP— Chevrolet (@chevrolet) March 9, 2022