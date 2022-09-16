2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV Will Let You Get Up Close and Personal at 2022 Detroit Auto Show

Chevy unveiled the fully electric 2024 Blazer not too long ago, which means that relatively few people have had the chance to admire it in person. Luckily, the new EV has made its way to this year’s 2022 Detroit Auto Show, where it is still on display.
Underneath all the sheet metal lies GM’s innovative Ultium platform and in terms of performance, the SS-spec model is the quickest, thanks to its AWD setup with 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft (878 Nm) of torque. Crack open its WOW mode and you’ll be sprinting to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than four seconds, which means you could easily keep up with a Camaro or even a Corvette off the line.
Buyers can choose between 1LT, 2LT, RS and SS specifications, and there will also be a pursuit-rated model for law enforcement.
“The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a true sports car,” said Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell, back in July. “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevy’s EV lineup, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”
In terms of aesthetics, the Blazer EV’s design is based on that of the regular Blazer, albeit with better road presence, featuring a bold, dual-element LED exterior light signature, illuminated Bowtie emblem and a muscular, almost athletic profile. Fun fact, the front-fender extractor vents are a nod to the carmaker’s motorsport heritage.
As for the interior, highlights include a flat-bottom steering wheel for RS and SS trims, sculpted vents (inspired by turbines), a large 17.7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, 11-inch gauge cluster, heated and ventilated seats on higher specs, plus Chevy’s latest driver-assistance technologies, such as Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist (among others).
The variant on display at NAIAS is, of course, the SS, a car identical to the one in the official press release.
Buyers can choose between 1LT, 2LT, RS and SS specifications, and there will also be a pursuit-rated model for law enforcement.
“The Blazer EV SS has the soul of a true sports car,” said Chevrolet vice president Scott Bell, back in July. “And while it represents the pinnacle of performance for Chevy’s EV lineup, all models offer stirring capabilities that will surprise and delight true performance devotees.”
In terms of aesthetics, the Blazer EV’s design is based on that of the regular Blazer, albeit with better road presence, featuring a bold, dual-element LED exterior light signature, illuminated Bowtie emblem and a muscular, almost athletic profile. Fun fact, the front-fender extractor vents are a nod to the carmaker’s motorsport heritage.
As for the interior, highlights include a flat-bottom steering wheel for RS and SS trims, sculpted vents (inspired by turbines), a large 17.7-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, 11-inch gauge cluster, heated and ventilated seats on higher specs, plus Chevy’s latest driver-assistance technologies, such as Reverse Automatic Braking and Advanced Park Assist (among others).
The variant on display at NAIAS is, of course, the SS, a car identical to the one in the official press release.