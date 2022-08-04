2024 Cadillac Compact EV Spied for the First Time, Looks Like a Baby Lyriq

Cadillac is set to expand its portfolio in the future, and that will involve launching models in segments it has yet to touch. For example, the American brand is working on an electric crossover that will slot below the Lyriq.
The model that will be developed based on this prototype does not have an official name yet, so we are going to refer to it as the Cadillac Compact EV. While this is the first sighting of it on public roads, it will be built starting in Q3 or Q4 2023. In case there are delays, it should be in production by Q1 2024, or at least that is what the rumor mill notes.
While heavily camouflaged, the prototype does resemble the Lyriq EV, which makes sense from a design language point of view. It is a crossover, though, so it will not rock everyone's world from a design standpoint, but it should have Cadillac's current-style grille, along with the company's latest lighting signature.
The rear of the vehicle comes with a rather steep trunk lid, which might lead us to believe it will attempt to go for the coupe-SUV thing, but the rest of the roof does not have such a steep embankment, so do not bet too much on that.
We also notice short overhangs, both front and rear, which is linked to its EV powertrain. The Lyric prototype had similar characteristics, as you can observe in the photo gallery, where you can see a comparison image of the two prototypes from the same angle.
Mind you, initial prototypes of the Lyriq had a similar design for their lighting units, so the Compact EV from Cadillac might borrow its lighting signature, as well as the overall shape of its lighting units.
The same might be said about the interior, but we will have to wait several more months to see it, unless someone leaks it ahead of time. As usual, our tips line is open 24/7 if you want to leak photos.
