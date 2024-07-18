2024 C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray and Z06 Are Finally Available in Europe, Pricing Is Crazy

AEC Specialty Vehicles (AECSV), a subsidiary of AEC Group, formally launched last summer to focus on officially importing some of GM's North America-sourced internal combustion engine vehicles but also parts and accessories, responding to strong demand from individual consumers.

ICE

AECSV basically facilitates their import, homologation, and distribution but can also supply official spare parts and accessories to service the selected models it started selling from the fall of that year - Cadillac Escalade and XT6, Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, and Suburban, plus the GMC Sierra. They also promised to add more nameplates to its portfolio.So, in April this year, the Canada-based importer and European authorized distributor of the General Motors Specialty Vehiclesbrands Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC announced the news that every C8 fan on the Old Continent had been waiting for – their selected, specialized dealer network will also distribute Corvette models in key European markets. The exceptions, unfortunately, are Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.The even better news is that AECS is bringing not one but two C8 Corvette models – the original Stingray and also the high-performance Z06. After that, the company announced an exclusive AEC Specialty Vehicles Black Appearance Package on the Chevrolet Silverado High Country in May but remained mum on the pricing and availability of the C8 Stingray and Z06 for Europe. Now, though, the mystery is partially resolved.As such, there's a new PDF document attached below from AECSV (AEC Specialty Vehicles), the main official European importer of General Motors Specialty Vehicles and distributor of the Corvette brand in key European markets, announcing the price listings for the C8 models it will sell on the Old Continent. The company won't offer all variants of the Stingray and Z06, but customers do get some choice – coupe and convertible versions, and 2LT plus 3LT grades for the Stingray or 3LZ trims for the Z06.Naturally, the pricing situation is not very favorable: a 'base' 2LT Stingray Coupe kicks off at €92.429, which is over $101k at the current exchange rates. The 3LT Stingray Coupe is €95.790 (almost $105k), followed by the 3LZ coupe for the Z06, which is no less than €159.655 (approximately $175k). Obviously, the convertible is even more expensive: €98.299; €101.669, and €165,539, respectively.One thing of note is that due to the different homologation procedures and separate emissions regulations, the Stingray and Z06 for Europe also differ slightly from their American cousins in terms of technical specifications. The 6.2-liter LT2 and 5.5-liter LT6 V8 engines remain the same, but the Stingray boasts 482 horsepower instead of up to 495 hp, and the Z06 has 'just' 646 ponies instead of 670hp. However, both are optionally available with their respective Z51 and Z07 Performance Packages.