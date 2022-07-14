2024 BMW Z4 Plays a Game of Spot the Changes, Doesn't Get a Bigger Nose Thankfully

Co-developed alongside the latest Toyota Supra, the G29 generation of the BMW Z4 turns four this year, and you know what that means, don’t you? Yep, it is about to be refreshed.
Spied testing in the open in a premiere by our man with the cam, the facelifted iteration of the German roadster wears a lot of camouflage for what is still a mid-cycle refresh. Nonetheless, despite the numerous vinyl stickers wrapped around its body, it will only get a few mild updates.
Sporting identical graphics, and retaining the shape, the headlights will likely be changed with new units later down in the development phase. By the looks of it, the bumper has a smaller central air intake and redesigned trim on the outer edges. And don’t worry about the kidney grille, as it won’t go down the oversized route.
Other things that seem to soldier on without any tweaks whatsoever are the hood, side mirror casings, and side skirts. The same can be said about most of the back end, save for the bumper, which is all-new. The diffuser, exhaust tips, and even the taillights look identical to the ones equipping the current Z4. Nonetheless, keep in mind that this is an early tester, and the Munich auto marque has enough time to take care of these aspects too.
We have yet to catch a glimpse of the interior, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they limit the updates to the software, upholstery, and trim. It shouldn’t get any major upgrades under the hood either, though some power units might become more frugal and less polluting. The unveiling date is unknown, yet our spy photographers believe that it will premiere in mid-2023. That means that it will be a 2024 model by the time it arrives in the U.S. of A.
