2024 BMW X5 M Looks Fast and Furious on Video, Is Almost Ready to Gaud Other Super SUVs

The facelifted BMW X5 M has been spied yet again, a couple of weeks after we last laid eyes on it. And instead of static shots, this time it was caught on video, putting its skills to the test, probably for some more fine-tuning.
Looking quicker than ever, the 2024 BMW X5 M has a V8 heart beating in its chest. Yes, we’re talking about the same 4.4-liter V8 engine, with twin-turbocharging, as its predecessor, which will still work in concert with the dual-clutch eight-speed automatic transmission, and M-tuned xDrive all-wheel drive system.
Is more power on the agenda? Probably not, considering that automakers are mostly interested in making more frugal and less polluting cars these days, and this is only a mid-cycle refresh, and not a new generation. But that’s our two cents, so we will remind you that the current BMW X5 M Competition has no less than 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
With that much oomph, the 62 mph (100 kph) mark is hit in just 3.8 seconds after takeoff, which makes it around two tenths of a second slower than the mighty Ferrari Enzo. Top speed is capped at 180 mph (290 kph), on the condition that you order it with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Visually, it will get new front and rear bumpers, grille, headlamps, and taillights, and perhaps different wheels compared to its predecessor. A curved display will be found inside, next to the usual BMW M gizmos, including the front seats, special badging, dedicated upholstery, and so on.
At the pace that prototypes have been scooped recently in all sorts of environments, it shouldn’t be long until the facelifted X5 M premieres. However, word on the street is that it will debut later this year or in early 2023.
Is more power on the agenda? Probably not, considering that automakers are mostly interested in making more frugal and less polluting cars these days, and this is only a mid-cycle refresh, and not a new generation. But that’s our two cents, so we will remind you that the current BMW X5 M Competition has no less than 616 hp (625 ps / 460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque.
With that much oomph, the 62 mph (100 kph) mark is hit in just 3.8 seconds after takeoff, which makes it around two tenths of a second slower than the mighty Ferrari Enzo. Top speed is capped at 180 mph (290 kph), on the condition that you order it with the optional M Driver’s Package.
Visually, it will get new front and rear bumpers, grille, headlamps, and taillights, and perhaps different wheels compared to its predecessor. A curved display will be found inside, next to the usual BMW M gizmos, including the front seats, special badging, dedicated upholstery, and so on.
At the pace that prototypes have been scooped recently in all sorts of environments, it shouldn’t be long until the facelifted X5 M premieres. However, word on the street is that it will debut later this year or in early 2023.