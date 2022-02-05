2023 Volvo XC40 Facelift Spied With No Disguise, Reveal Is Imminent

Volvo's XC40 is about to receive a facelift, and the company's engineers have just about completed its development. Since the reveal date is close, they did not bother to camouflage the prototype, and our spy photographers have supplied us with a gallery of the XC40 facelift.
Volvo has made minor adjustments to the design of its XC40 with its facelift. As the name implies, there are changes to the front of the vehicle. To be specific, we are referring to the bumper, which has a mildly modified shape, but has not gone too far from the original.
The headlights, however, tell a different tale, as they have a new shape inside them for the daytime running lights. If you were expecting dramatic changes, you might be disappointed, as the letter T placed on its side continues to be visible in them. It has been Volvo's signature for a few years now, and it is not going away.
While not visible in the gallery of this article, the XC40 facelift will get a few new wheel designs, as it is customary for facelifts. Do not expect anything too wild, though, as this is not Volvo's style, and it would not fit the brand or this model. Customers might also expect a few new color options in the palette, but do not hold your breath on that.
Moving on to the rear of the vehicle, the XC40 facelift also has different taillights, but the changes that were made here are even more subtle. The Swedish marque has focused itself on providing an understated look that remains elegant in all circumstances, and the facelift of the XC40 has no plan to change that idea.
Customers should expect an increase in standard equipment, as well as an expansion of the available options range. The reveal of the facelifted XC40 is imminent, so expect to see it in showrooms soon. Until that happens, you can check it out in the photo gallery of this article.
