2023 Toyota GR Corolla Sedan Rendering Doesn’t Look Half Bad

The 2022 Subaru WRX is a plasticky letdown that offends in two more ways. For instance, the highest specification available is offered exclusively with a continuously variable transmission. Also worthy of note, the dyno chart shows less torque than the previous-gen WRX.
A triple disappointment aggravated by Subaru’s recent announcement regarding the STI, the WRX leaves much to be desired. Not the GR Corolla, though. Only available as a five-door hatchback, the performance-oriented model has been refashioned as a four-door sedan by Joao Kleber Amaral.
The pixel artist decided on a generously-sized rear wing that complements the pumped-out body panels rather nicely. Just like the life-sized hot hatchback, the computer-generated sedan is rocking multi-spoke wheels mounted with Michelin rubber. A set of red-painted brake calipers, black-painted gills on the front fenders, and black window garnish are featured.
Similar to the GR Yaris the United States doesn’t get, the GR Corolla is equipped with GR-FOUR AWD. This all-wheel-drive system normally distributes torque 60 percent up front and 40 percent out back. On winding roads and racing circuits, make that 30 percent up front and 70 to the rear.
Spruced up with Torsen limited-slip differentials if you opt for the Performance Package, the Gazoo Racing-tuned Corolla is packing three force-fed cylinders. The 1,618-cc engine is borrowed from the GR Yaris, but as expected, it’s more powerful because the GR Corolla is a larger car.
The G16E-GTS develops 300 horsepower and 273 pound-feet (370 Nm) of torque. Augmented with D-4S direct and port injection, the force-fed mill is matched to a six-speed intelligent manual transmission with rev-matching technology. Three tailpipes help the three-pot sing the song of its people, which seems gimmicky. But on the other hand, the four-pot turbo Honda Civic Type R also copies the Ferrari F40 and 458 with a three-pipe layout.
Produced exclusively at the Motomachi plant in Japan, the GR Corolla will be sold in Japan and Australia as well. Pricing isn’t available at press time, but chances are that the base trim level will start at a little over $30,000.
