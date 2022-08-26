2023 Toyota GR Corolla NASA Pace Car Doesn’t Look Half Bad

Abbreviated the same way as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the National Auto Sport Association has picked the all-new GR Corolla for pacing duties in the 2022 National Championship. Of course, Toyota is certain to have lined some pockets for this opportunity.
“Last year, we were honored to pace all NASA Championship races at Daytona with the GR86. It’s great to be back, this time with the GR Corolla,” declared vice president of marketing Michael Tripp. “This is such a great event and a perfect way to give fans and NASA competitors a chance to check out the GR Corolla in its natural environment – on the track.”
Objection, your honor! The GR Corolla is a road-going car based on a road-going Corolla, meant for public roads. As a pace car, the compact hatchback will be adorned in red, white, and black graphics inspired by the Japanese automaker’s motorsport liveries. More than 350 entrants from 25 classes will be rolling into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca next month. The NASA championship finals will be live Sunday, September 18th.
Toyota further boasts that every GR Corolla purchased in the U.S.A. comes with a one-year NASA membership as well as one complimentary track day at a NASA High Performance Driving Event. The program dates back to 2019 when the GR Supra was brand-spanking new, a car that still is loathed for its BMW roots and loved for the way it handles and its tunability.
While on the subject of Japanese coupes with German oily bits, page 263 of the GR Supra owner’s manual highlights that “the vehicle is not designed for use in motorsports competition.” If this fellow isn’t designed for track use, Toyota is definitely pushing it with the GR Corolla’s trackability.
Be that as it may, there’s no denying the GR Corolla is a hoot in real-world scenarios. Who could say no to just around 300 ponies from a three-cylinder turbo with a displacement of 1.6 liters? The GR-Four AWD system is another highlight, giving drivers three choices for torque distribution.
Exclusively available with a manual tranny, the GR Corolla is expected to cost in the ballpark of $35,000 sans taxes, options, and dealer markups.
