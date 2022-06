2023 Toyota Corolla: Freshened Face, New AWD Hybrid

AWD

The boost in output in the base LE model comes with the use of a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine places of the previous 139-horsepower 1.8-liter unit. With 169-horsepower on tap from the same engine used in higher trim levels, the base model sees a two-second improvement in its 0-60 mph acceleration as well as a nearly two miles-per-gallon increase in fuel economy. The LE is now rated at 31 mpg city/40 highway for a combined rating of 34 mpg.The other big mechanical upgrade is the availability of all-wheel-drive on hybrid Corolla models. This setup uses a rear-mounted motor to provide electronic on-demand. All hybrid, both front- and AWD, also employ enhanced brake control as well as a firmer feel in the electronic power steering adapted from the performance Corolla Apex model.In adding AWD system, Toyota is also offering the hybrid option on a wider range of sedan trims. Previously, hybrid technology was only offered on the LE front-drive version. Now there will be an LE AWD model, SE front-drive and AWD hybrids and a premium XLE AWD hybrid.The exterior freshening on the sedans include a redesigned front grille with chrome accents, revamped LED headlamps and a new rear bumper fascia, while SE and XSE have a sporty rear diffuser and new 18-inch gloss graphite alloy wheels. Hatchbacks also get a new grille treatment, rear bumper upgrades and the option of the 18-inch graphite wheels.Safety upgrades in the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system include pre-collision with pedestrian detection, land departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist and automatic high beams. The next-gen multimedia has also been improved to include a standard 8-inch touchscreen.