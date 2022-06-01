2023 Toyota Corolla: Freshened Face, New AWD Hybrid

The 2023 Toyota Corolla lineup gets a slight refresh, but more important, adds an all-wheel-drive hybrid package to its compact car family. In addition to adding four hybrid sedan trims with available AWD, Toyota boosts the output of its standard gasoline engine in base models. Other changes include upgrades to its multimedia and safety systems.
The boost in output in the base LE model comes with the use of a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine places of the previous 139-horsepower 1.8-liter unit. With 169-horsepower on tap from the same engine used in higher trim levels, the base model sees a two-second improvement in its 0-60 mph acceleration as well as a nearly two miles-per-gallon increase in fuel economy. The LE is now rated at 31 mpg city/40 highway for a combined rating of 34 mpg.
The other big mechanical upgrade is the availability of all-wheel-drive on hybrid Corolla models. This setup uses a rear-mounted motor to provide electronic on-demand AWD. All hybrid, both front- and AWD, also employ enhanced brake control as well as a firmer feel in the electronic power steering adapted from the performance Corolla Apex model.
In adding AWD system, Toyota is also offering the hybrid option on a wider range of sedan trims. Previously, hybrid technology was only offered on the LE front-drive version. Now there will be an LE AWD model, SE front-drive and AWD hybrids and a premium XLE AWD hybrid.
The exterior freshening on the sedans include a redesigned front grille with chrome accents, revamped LED headlamps and a new rear bumper fascia, while SE and XSE have a sporty rear diffuser and new 18-inch gloss graphite alloy wheels. Hatchbacks also get a new grille treatment, rear bumper upgrades and the option of the 18-inch graphite wheels.
Safety upgrades in the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 system include pre-collision with pedestrian detection, land departure alert with steering assist, dynamic radar cruise control, road sign assist and automatic high beams. The next-gen multimedia has also been improved to include a standard 8-inch touchscreen.
