2023 Subaru Solterra Reservations to Close on February 28, Still No Word on Pricing

Two weeks from now, Subaru will have its last day of taking reservations for the 2023 Solterra. That means that the Japanese marque has only kept reservations open for its electric SUV for just 20 days, as they were open on February 8, 2022.
While it may seem like a usual decision, the Japanese marque did announce that the 2023 Solterra had limited availability. It is only fair for the company to keep reservation books open for as long or as little as it desires. To get a reservation started, prospective customers had to pay a $250 deposit.
The deposit is refundable, but it also is not a guarantee that whoever paid it will get a reservation for a 2023 Subaru Solterra. With that out of the way, you should know that prospective buyers do not get access to pricing information with the reservation, as the company will only announce that part later, most likely in April or May. While this was announced when the books were open, the date when reservations will be closed was not specified, but thanks to Planet Subaru, along with other dealers, we are now informed.
Prospective buyers must choose a trim level out of three available: Premium, Limited, or Touring. The entry-level is called Premium, so keep that in mind, in case you want to splurge on Subaru's first-ever electric vehicle.
You will be able to pick between four colors, out of which two are non-colors (Galactic Black and Cosmic White Pearl) if we are to be pedantic about it. The other two exterior shades are Smoked Carbon or Elemental Red Pearl.
As you may be aware, Subaru's Solterra is based on a platform that is shared with a Toyota bZ4X, and it is the second model from the trio of electric crossovers built by the collaboration. The third to join the electric party is the Lexus RZ, and all share the 71.4-kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack with a generous warranty that might change a few things in the industry.
When compared directly to a Toyota bZ4x, Subaru's Solterra comes in all-wheel-drive form, and it has slight changes to its interior, as well as distinctive exterior design.
If you fell in love with Subaru cars of the 90s and early 2000s, it might not be your cup of tea. From a marketing perspective, if you do not like it, you might not be in the target audience of that product.
The first units are set to be delivered in summer 2022, and the Solterra is available in all 50 states.
