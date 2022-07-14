2023 Subaru Legacy Facelift Priced From $24k, Refreshed Outback Costs $4k More

Subaru has facelifted the mid-sized Legacy and Outback for the 2023 model year, and both of them are reassuringly affordable. $24,395 is the starting price of the sedan, which flaunts a free-breathing boxer.
The 2.5-liter mill produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-feet (239 Nm) of torque, harnessed by a continuously variable transmission with eight-speed manual shifting mode. Paddles on the steering wheel are included, together with the Japanese automaker’s proprietary all-wheel-drive system.
Base is the unimaginative moniker of the most basic of trim levels, which is equipped with two center-mounted displays. The upper touchscreen operates audio controls while the lower touchscreen operates the HVAC, vehicle systems, and EyeSight driver-assist technology suite that includes Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering, Steering Responsive Headlights, High Beam Assist, and the Rear Vision Camera.
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a USB-A charge port, 3.5-millimeter auxiliary input jack, keyless entry, LEDs for the dome light, and a free platinum subscription to SiriusXM and SiriusXM Travel Link round off the list of highlights. The remainder of the lineup consists of the Premium ($26,695), Sport ($33,895), Limited ($31,445), and Touring XT ($37,695). All trims from the Sport up feature a turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer, delivering a respectable 260 horsepower and 277 pound-feet (376 Nm) of torque.
The Outback, which is a jacked-up wagon twinned with the Legacy, is available from $28,395, excluding the $1,225 destination freight charge. This fellow doesn’t feature a Sport grade, but on the upside, customers are presented with the Onyx Edition ($33,495) and Wilderness ($38,445).
Powered by the 2.5-liter boxer, the Onyx Edition stands out with the help of black-finished exterior bits and bobs, black alloy wheels, and a two-tone interior with StarTex-wrapped seats. The Wilderness, obviously enough, levels up the off-road capability of the Outback with 9.5 inches (241 millimeters) of ground clearance, upgraded suspension parts, all-terrain rubber, and unique styling traits that may not be to everyone’s liking.
