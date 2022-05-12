2023 Subaru Legacy Debuts With Refreshed Styling and Updated Safety Features

Subaru has shown the updated Outback during the New York Auto Show in April and is now time that the Legacy will gain similar enhancements. The menu includes a redesigned front fascia, the latest version of the EyeSight driver assist technology, and a seriously upgraded Sport trim.
Subaru Legacy has reached its midlife crisis and was rewarded with a host of updates, the most obvious being the refreshed front part. This includes a more prominent grille and the redesigned LED headlights that will help the Legacy better resonate with customers’ expectations.
Just like the Outback, Legacy will also gain new driver assistance systems, with the latest-generation EyeSight package coming in standard on all trims. This promises to offer a smoother operation over a greater range of conditions. The advancement was made possible by having a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.
Of course, the top-level Touring XT uses an additional Wide-Angle Mono Camera that complements the dual-camera EyeSight System to expand the field of view even further. This allows it to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions. The EyeSight system also comes now with Automatic Emergency Steering on models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.
The Sport trim has seen a lot of attention, with red accents across the front grille and magnetite gray metallic side mirrors and trunk spoiler. The Sport builds upon the Premium trim and comes standard with the 260 hp 2.4-liter turbo boxer engine (also standard on Touring XT), as well as a sport-tuned suspension. Other Sport-exclusive features include LED fog lights, power moonroof, and navigation.
The Starlink 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system has gained “what3words” address capability. Although the infotainment system is not new, it is offered now with standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay integration. There’s also a digital rearview camera mirror, as well as SiriusXM All-Access Radio and SiriusXM Travel Link functions.
The 2023 Subaru Legacy is offered standard with the naturally-aspired 2.5-liter engine that produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft (240 Nm) of torque. All 2023 Legacy models are paired to a Lineartronic CVT transmission and Subaru’s acclaimed Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive with Active Torque Vectoring. The mileage is 24/32 mpg city/highway for the 2.4-liter turbo and an estimated 35 mpg and a range for the 2.5-liter engine. This translates into more than 600 miles on a single tank.
