2023 Skoda Octavia Facelift Spied for the First Time, It Was Towing Its Heart Out

Škoda is preparing a facelift in the Octavia range, and it looks like they are not leaving any stone unturned. The Czech marque is preparing to launch the restyled model in both Sedan and Combi versions, and both examples were captured by our spy photographers. They were being tested while towing a trailer on a mountain pass.
As you can observe in the photo gallery, the Octavia prototypes were spotted while towing, and each came in a camouflaged body. At first, you might be left with the impression that the headlights appear to be the only changes made to the Octavia. Instead, a closer look at its Combi brother reveals it is not the case.
For example, the sedan version of the 2023 Škoda Octavia comes with a set of new headlights, as well as a new air duct implemented in the front bumper. Its wagon brother features a modified front grille, as well as new headlights that have a different shape and interior graphics. Some might say that they are inspired by the ones on the Škoda Scala.
The two Škoda prototypes were spotted as they were being tested on a European mountain pass. As you can see, both have a dual-axle trailer behind them, so the Czech marque has found a way to ensure that both body styles will have a more than reasonable towing capacity, which is yet to be determined.
Towing will put a specific strain on a vehicle, and doing so on a mountain pass will take the brakes, engine, and cooling system to their limits. The same can be said about the suspension system, tires, and even more unseen items, such as wheel bearings.
If previous models are any indication, the wagon will be able to carry a bit more, but do not expect a dramatic change. The Octavia's facelift is set to be revealed later this year and then released on the market by 2023.
