2023 Skoda Karoq Lineup Detailed for the UK, Pricing Starts at £26,255

That’s $32,000 at current exchange rates, which isn’t bad for a crossover from this particular segment. 17-inch Scutus alloy wheels are standard as well, together with LED headlights, LED taillights, dynamic indicators, rear parking sensors, and SmartLink with cordless Apple CarPlay. There is, however, a certain something that may put off a few customers. That something is the 1.0 TSI, a three-cylinder turbo with 108 ponies on deck.Four other engine options are offered, all from the Volkswagen Group’s range of EVO powerplants. The 1.5 TSI develops 148 horsepower, the 2.0 TSI cranks out 187 horsepower in combination with all-wheel drive and a dual-clutch tranny, and the 2.0is rocking 114 or 148 horsepower. The higher-output diesel is exclusively offered with the seven-speed DSG box.The 1.0- and 1.5-liter gasoline mills are produced with a powder-coated layer that replaces cast-iron cylinder liners. This feature is designed to reduce internal friction, thus lowering fuel consumption and emissions. The 2.0-liter diesel, on the other hand, flaunts a weight-optimized crankshaft, clever exhaust gas routing, selective catalytic reduction, and two cats.Turning out attention back to trim levels and pricing, the £28,090 Karoq SE L builds on the Karoq SE Drive with the addition of 18-inch Miran alloy wheels. Chrome roof rails and window garnish, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, VarioFlex rear seats, heated windshield washer nozzles, headlight washers, keyless entry, a rearview camera, front parking sensors, and an extended rear spoiler are included in the aforementioned price tag.The SportLine starts from £32,570 and features 19-inch Sagittarius alloy wheels, full-LED Matrix headlights with, LED interior light pack, and a panoramic sunroof. Metallic paint and an electrically operated boot and virtual pedal are standard as well, along with the Winter pack and Parking pack that includes front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.For 2023, customers are presented with a value-packed option dubbed Travel Assist Package Plus. It comes with, Front Assist with emergency braking, Blind Spot Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Assist, and Traffic Jam Assist. Customers are further enticed with the Safety Package, which includes Crew Protect Assist, front side curtain airbags, and rear side curtain airbags for extra peace of mind.