2023 Range Rover Spotted While Testing on the Nurburgring

Land Rover has been testing the 2023 Range Rover ahead of its 2022 launch. The British marque has lined up several prototypes at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, our spy photographers inform, and not all of them are hybrids. That is an interesting aspect of the fifth generation of the Range Rover.
This is not the first time when the British SUV has been spotted lapping the 'Ring, which goes to show that JLR is serious about making this model handle as well as possible. This time, you can spot the new grille, which seems to be the one that will go on the production model, along with the headlights, which appear to have reached their final form.
With all that camouflage, you would wonder what else we can know about the upcoming Range Rover? Well, the replacement of the fourth-generation model (codenamed L405), is being tested with Pirelli P-Zero tires on its seven-spoke alloy wheels, and it appears that its driver is serving the SUV with a generous portion of beans.
As we have previously underlined, the prototypes that have yellow stickers on their sides and their trunks are the plug-in hybrid variants, while the ones without those stickers are just mild-hybrid models.
The biggest difference between them is that the PHEV model will have a significantly larger battery, along with a more powerful electric motor that is meant to support the ICE.
Expect the non-PHEV versions to come with 48-Volt technology, along with an electrically supported turbocharger for improved throttle reaction times.
The new Range Rover is built on Land Rover's Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which is created from scratch to fit three levels of electrification. The third one is a fully electric powertrain, which will happen in the Range Rover range as well.
We can confirm that of all the prototypes seen in the photo gallery, none is an electric version of the upcoming Range Rover. The zero-emission SUV should arrive in 2024, but we will know about it once engineers start driving it on public roads or to the racetrack.
With all that camouflage, you would wonder what else we can know about the upcoming Range Rover? Well, the replacement of the fourth-generation model (codenamed L405), is being tested with Pirelli P-Zero tires on its seven-spoke alloy wheels, and it appears that its driver is serving the SUV with a generous portion of beans.
As we have previously underlined, the prototypes that have yellow stickers on their sides and their trunks are the plug-in hybrid variants, while the ones without those stickers are just mild-hybrid models.
The biggest difference between them is that the PHEV model will have a significantly larger battery, along with a more powerful electric motor that is meant to support the ICE.
Expect the non-PHEV versions to come with 48-Volt technology, along with an electrically supported turbocharger for improved throttle reaction times.
The new Range Rover is built on Land Rover's Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which is created from scratch to fit three levels of electrification. The third one is a fully electric powertrain, which will happen in the Range Rover range as well.
We can confirm that of all the prototypes seen in the photo gallery, none is an electric version of the upcoming Range Rover. The zero-emission SUV should arrive in 2024, but we will know about it once engineers start driving it on public roads or to the racetrack.