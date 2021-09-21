2023 Range Rover Sport SVR Shows More Skin, Do You Like What You See?

The new generation Range Rover Sport SVR has returned to the Nurburgring, only this time it sports less camo on the outside compared to previous scooped prototypes.
For one, the front end is more visible, with the slender headlamps that sport new graphics flanking the grille. The bumper looks a bit more civilized and has no large side air intakes, and the overall styling of the hood does not seem to have changed much.
Even with all that camouflage hiding it, we can still see that the 2022 Range Rover Sport SVR has different lines running across its length, from fender to fender. Speaking of the profile, the roofline is less arched than before, and this will open up more headroom inside, while also making the trunk area a bit bigger.
For the rear end of the super SUV, designers chose a bulkier approach. The bumper is more muscular than before and incorporates a cleaner diffuser with cutouts for the round exhaust pipes. The reflectors were repositioned further up and sit closer to each other, and the prominent line spanning between the new taillights is now interrupted by the license plate holder that still lies in the middle of the tailgate. Range Rover and SVR logos will bedeck the vehicle inside and out.
It’s been said that the new generation Range Rover Sport will debut late next year, and it is quite possible that the SVR variant will follow it a few months later, reportedly underpinned by the MLA platform of the upcoming Range Rover.
Power is understood to be supplied by a twin-turbo V8 sourced from BMW, possibly putting out around 600 ps (592 hp / 442 kW). The output would give it a 25 ps (25 hp / 18 kW) or so advantage over its predecessor, which takes 4.5 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph).
