2023 Ram 3500 HD Morphs to Humongous yet 'Sporty' Dually XT Ramcharger SUV

In anticipation of the coveted arrival of Blue Oval's Ford F-Series Super Duty, Ram moved first with the updates across the HD lineup, complete with better technology across the board and many more.
The Stellantis-owned division wanted to make sure its Mopar customers will have no reason to sway toward the upcoming fifth-generation Ford Super Duty. But so did General Motors, which allowed Chevrolet to upgrade the 2024 Silverado HD with a more powerful Duramax V8 turbo diesel and other stuff.
Alas, the Ram HD Cummins or the Ford Super Duty Power Stroke still hold the upper hand in terms of torque against the latter, so it is no wonder that both have first attracted the attention of passionate pickup truck fans. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Let us give you an example (or two) with the latter. Jim, the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, who knows how to juggle with our car dreams, now has decided to CGI-cook a couple of monster SUVs out of the most recent heavy-duty trucks. First was the digital spiritual successor to the early 2000s Ford Excursion, a 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty with the all-new 6.8-liter V8 that looked hefty yet welcoming due to its digital SUV treatment.
Now it is time for something that would beat even that one in terms of both dimensions and heft. So, meet the virtually massive Ram 3500 HD-based ‘Ramcharger Dually XT.’ It is even bigger than the previous Excursion idea – or at least wider, for sure. But it also has a sporty demeanor to it because the CGI expert chose to make it quite planted on the road. So, observe how the tall Ram 3500 HD becomes a slammed, humongous Ramcharger Dually XT sport utility vehicle in the making-off reel embedded below. Is it cool, or not?
