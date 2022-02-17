2023 Porsche Macan Gets the 'T' Designation, Brand Calls It a "Four-Door Sports Car"

Porsche’s best-selling model is not a low-riding, track-friendly machine, like the 718 or 911, but the Macan, and it is this one that has received a new trim level for the 2023 model year.
Named the Porsche Macan T, this is “the first four-door sports car that will bear the special designation,” according to the automaker, which was “previously the reserve of the 911 and 718 models.” The suffix stands for ‘Touring,’ and the vehicle apparently stays “true to the spirit of the Porsche 911 T from 1968.”
Powering it is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 261 hp (265 ps / 195 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. The mill is mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.2 seconds and a 144 mph (232 kph) top speed.
Equipped with the Sport Chrono Package as standard, the 2023 Macan T features steel suspension, with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) at no extra cost, in a premiere for one of the company’s vehicles. It rides 0.6 in (15 mm) closer to the ground and has front anti-roll bars that are stiffer. Moreover, the chassis has been retuned to improve handling. Customers can get the adaptive air suspension as an option, which can shave another 0.4 in (10 mm) from its ground clearance.
Setting it apart from the rest of the range is the Agate Grey Metallic contrasting finish on the front trim, side blades, side mirror caps, roof spoiler, and rear logos. It also has high gloss side window trim, sports tailpipes, and 20-inch wheels, with a dark titanium look.
Opening the door reveals the front sports seats with eight-way electric adjustment. The upholstery is based on the Black Leather Package and combines this material with Sport-Tex Stripe. Decorative stitching is on deck, too, together with the embossed Porsche logo. In terms of special equipment, you are looking at a GT heated steering wheel, Sport Chrono stopwatch, and a few other items.
Porsche is already accepting orders for the new Macan T, which slots between the Macan and Macan S. However, they haven’t announced how much it costs at the time of writing, and their official German website doesn’t say anything about it either. Still, deliveries in its local market are said to commence in April.
Powering it is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, with 261 hp (265 ps / 195 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. The mill is mated to a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, enabling a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 6.2 seconds and a 144 mph (232 kph) top speed.
Equipped with the Sport Chrono Package as standard, the 2023 Macan T features steel suspension, with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) at no extra cost, in a premiere for one of the company’s vehicles. It rides 0.6 in (15 mm) closer to the ground and has front anti-roll bars that are stiffer. Moreover, the chassis has been retuned to improve handling. Customers can get the adaptive air suspension as an option, which can shave another 0.4 in (10 mm) from its ground clearance.
Setting it apart from the rest of the range is the Agate Grey Metallic contrasting finish on the front trim, side blades, side mirror caps, roof spoiler, and rear logos. It also has high gloss side window trim, sports tailpipes, and 20-inch wheels, with a dark titanium look.
Opening the door reveals the front sports seats with eight-way electric adjustment. The upholstery is based on the Black Leather Package and combines this material with Sport-Tex Stripe. Decorative stitching is on deck, too, together with the embossed Porsche logo. In terms of special equipment, you are looking at a GT heated steering wheel, Sport Chrono stopwatch, and a few other items.
Porsche is already accepting orders for the new Macan T, which slots between the Macan and Macan S. However, they haven’t announced how much it costs at the time of writing, and their official German website doesn’t say anything about it either. Still, deliveries in its local market are said to commence in April.