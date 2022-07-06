2023 Porsche Macan EV Caught Testing With Fake Exhaust Tips

Last year, Porsche delivered 301,915 vehicles to customers worldwide despite the challenges posed by the chip shortage and coronavirus pandemic. Taycan deliveries more than doubled, but the Macan is the hottest-selling nameplate of the bunch, with 88,362 units to its name.
Slightly updated for the 2023 model year, the Macan is available with four- and six-cylinder turbocharged mills. Later this year, the sporty crossover will be joined by a very different Macan, one powered by electricity rather than dinosaur juice. Porsche decided on the all-electric sibling in July 2018. Confirmed for production in February 2019, the Macan EV or whatever it will be called will be built around a brand-new vehicle architecture.
The PPE – which stands for Premium Platform Electric – serves as the successor to the J1 that Porsche uses for the Taycan. 800-volt charging is the name of the game, and a dual-motor option is pretty obvious as well.
Developed in collaboration with Audi, the PPE is a modular design that enables multi-segment applications. The wheelbase varies between 2,890 and 3,080 millimeters (113.7 and 121.2 inches) depending on application, and the lithium-ion battery pack is rated at 100 kWh of gross capacity.
In performance-oriented applications, the PPE can take more than 475 kW (637 horsepower). Given the 750-horsepower overboost rating of the Taycan Turbo S, there’s no denying that Porsche can go beyond 700 ponies.
Rumors suggest 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet (1,016 Nm) of torque from the range-topping powertrain option, which is more than plentiful for most peeps out there. Production of the Macan EV will be carried out by the Leipzig plant, which currently produces the Macan and Panamera.
Recently spied in the Alps with fake exhaust tips and plenty of camouflage to boot, the Macan EV prototype in the photo gallery appears to be the closest to series production yet. In comparison to the pictured Cayenne, the Macan EV prototype is both shorter and narrower, exactly as expected.
On that note, an electric spinoff of the Cayenne is rumored for 2024 or 2025, riding on the same Premium Platform Electric as the Macan EV.
The PPE – which stands for Premium Platform Electric – serves as the successor to the J1 that Porsche uses for the Taycan. 800-volt charging is the name of the game, and a dual-motor option is pretty obvious as well.
Developed in collaboration with Audi, the PPE is a modular design that enables multi-segment applications. The wheelbase varies between 2,890 and 3,080 millimeters (113.7 and 121.2 inches) depending on application, and the lithium-ion battery pack is rated at 100 kWh of gross capacity.
In performance-oriented applications, the PPE can take more than 475 kW (637 horsepower). Given the 750-horsepower overboost rating of the Taycan Turbo S, there’s no denying that Porsche can go beyond 700 ponies.
Rumors suggest 700 horsepower and 750 pound-feet (1,016 Nm) of torque from the range-topping powertrain option, which is more than plentiful for most peeps out there. Production of the Macan EV will be carried out by the Leipzig plant, which currently produces the Macan and Panamera.
Recently spied in the Alps with fake exhaust tips and plenty of camouflage to boot, the Macan EV prototype in the photo gallery appears to be the closest to series production yet. In comparison to the pictured Cayenne, the Macan EV prototype is both shorter and narrower, exactly as expected.
On that note, an electric spinoff of the Cayenne is rumored for 2024 or 2025, riding on the same Premium Platform Electric as the Macan EV.