2023 Porsche Cayenne Facelift Spied Again, Countdown to Reveal Has Begun

Porsche's Cayenne is set to receive a facelift, and our spy photographers caught its prototype as it was undergoing winter testing. The latest photo gallery of the facelifted Cayenne is the clearest one so far, as we get to see it with less camo and with more production-spec elements.
We have covered the Cayenne facelift several times now, but the development process has moved on, and the prototypes are more advanced than they once were.
In other words, the official reveal of the Cayenne facelift is closer than ever. We expect to see it in showrooms by this summer, with an official reveal set to happen in Spring 2022. Its reveal should happen after the facelifted Urus is shown.
As you can observe, the rear lights have a new design, which is still being covered with black tape. It appears that the two taillights are joined by a light bar in the rear, which is also illuminated. The center of that light bar is expected to feature the Porsche badge or the name of the company written on it.
The lighting elements themselves are wider, but thinner than before, and we can also see the Cayenne's turn signals at work. Unlike other manufacturers, Porsche has preferred to keep the turn signals in line with its rear lights, not below them.
The facelift includes smaller headlights with a redesigned LED signature for the daytime running lights, modified front and rear bumpers, and a larger front grille that is flanked by a set of bigger vents in the bumper.
The Cayenne's rear is set to receive a new bumper that will integrate a license plate holder, as well as quad exhaust pipes and a modified tailgate. On the inside, the mid-cycle facelift involves a fully digital gauge cluster, which means eliminating the analog tachometer in the middle.
The center console comes with a new gear selector, which is significantly smaller, as well as replacing more buttons on the center console with touch controls that have haptic feedback. There are not that many buttons on the center console, but this update will reduce their number to the bare minimum.
Porsche's third-generation Cayenne was launched back in 2017, so this is a mid-cycle refresh for the company's largest SUV at the moment. The first sightings of Porsche Cayenne facelift prototypes happened back in early 2021.
As usual, Porsche's SUV was also tested at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and we would not rule out the possibility of a new record attempt on the famous German track.
While changes might not be drastic, every bit helps when an improved lap time is concerned, and most vehicle manufacturers do not hesitate to brag about their models' times on the 'Ring.
In other words, the official reveal of the Cayenne facelift is closer than ever. We expect to see it in showrooms by this summer, with an official reveal set to happen in Spring 2022. Its reveal should happen after the facelifted Urus is shown.
As you can observe, the rear lights have a new design, which is still being covered with black tape. It appears that the two taillights are joined by a light bar in the rear, which is also illuminated. The center of that light bar is expected to feature the Porsche badge or the name of the company written on it.
The lighting elements themselves are wider, but thinner than before, and we can also see the Cayenne's turn signals at work. Unlike other manufacturers, Porsche has preferred to keep the turn signals in line with its rear lights, not below them.
The facelift includes smaller headlights with a redesigned LED signature for the daytime running lights, modified front and rear bumpers, and a larger front grille that is flanked by a set of bigger vents in the bumper.
The Cayenne's rear is set to receive a new bumper that will integrate a license plate holder, as well as quad exhaust pipes and a modified tailgate. On the inside, the mid-cycle facelift involves a fully digital gauge cluster, which means eliminating the analog tachometer in the middle.
The center console comes with a new gear selector, which is significantly smaller, as well as replacing more buttons on the center console with touch controls that have haptic feedback. There are not that many buttons on the center console, but this update will reduce their number to the bare minimum.
Porsche's third-generation Cayenne was launched back in 2017, so this is a mid-cycle refresh for the company's largest SUV at the moment. The first sightings of Porsche Cayenne facelift prototypes happened back in early 2021.
As usual, Porsche's SUV was also tested at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and we would not rule out the possibility of a new record attempt on the famous German track.
While changes might not be drastic, every bit helps when an improved lap time is concerned, and most vehicle manufacturers do not hesitate to brag about their models' times on the 'Ring.