2023 Porsche Boxster Spyder RS Spied Yet Again With Production Ready Look

Porsche's Cayman GT4 RS is a razor-sharp track weapon, but what if it could also be a convertible? Well, the answer is set to come in the form of the Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS. The latter is believed to be the swansong of the current 718 series, and we have fresh spy shots of its prototype, which looks production ready.
Unlike the previous sightings, the prototype comes with a finished soft-top, which sits like a sail on top of the additional air intakes on the Spyder RS. The prototype still has a few elements that are concealed from view or different from how the production car will have them, but that is normal.
As you can observe, the massive alloy wheels have a center lock, and they hide a set of drilled brake discs with massive calipers that were painted red. Since these are conventional brakes, not carbon-ceramic ones, one can believe that the vehicle will get the latter as an option, while the former will be standard.
Just like the 718 Cayman GT4 RS, this model also comes with a flat-six engine with a 4.0-liter displacement. It comes with almost 500 horsepower, and its seven-speed PDK transmission helps the 718 Cayman GT4 RS sprint from naught to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. Expect the 718 Boxster Spyder RS to come close to that figure.
The top speed of the Cayman in GT4 RS trim is 195 mph (314 kph), which is something that may not be matched by the 718 Boxster Spyder RS, but we cannot know that for sure until the official specifications are revealed.
In case you were unaware, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS managed to set a 7-minute and 4.5-second Nürburgring lap time, which only raises our expectations of what its drop-top brother will be capable of achieving. Since this is a Porsche with "RS" in its name, no corners will be cut. Nobody expects the convertible to be faster, but the question here is how close it will get to its brother, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.
