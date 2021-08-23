2023 Porsche 911 Turbo Hybrid Spied on the Nurburgring

Porsche's engineers have been spotted while testing a hybrid prototype based on a 911 Turbo. The German marque is testing it at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, and this is done to ensure that the resulting car will drive like a proper 911.
With nothing except for some black tape on its lower sides and blacked-out rear windows, how can we tell? Well, here is a tip from our spy photographers. Companies that are testing vehicles with high voltage technology need to let rescue specialists know that those prototypes feature that kind of setup, so they place one or more stickers on the vehicle.
As you may have seen in our spy shot galleries, some prototypes have a sticker that says "Hybrid Test Vehicle" on their bumpers, which is the system preferred by the BMW Group.
Meanwhile, at Porsche, it appears that the company prefers a yellow round sticker on the front and rear windows. It is believed that the blacked-out rear windows conceal various sensors and their corresponding computers placed behind the front seats, as well as the battery for the hybrid system. The former will go away for the production model, while the battery will be concealed.
The hybrid version of the 911, based on the 922 generation, is reportedly set to become the version of the model that will provide the highest performance. The former Is not a rumor, but a statement previously made by Porsche CEO Oliver Blume.The hybrid version would come without a charging plug, and it is reportedly using a 400-Volt electrical system.
So, do not expect the upcoming 911 hybrid to be a fuel-sipping variant meant to be as economical as possible. Instead, expect it to be quicker than the Turbo model it is based on. A hefty price tag is also to be expected, but we are about a year away from the moment that version will be released. The hybrid version of the 911 is expected to be called 911 Turbo E-Hybrid.
Porsche is expected to reveal the hybrid version of the 911 with the model's facelift, codenamed 992.2. That means we should see more prototypes like this later this year, as well as ones that are closer to production spec as we move closer to 2022.
