2023 Porsche 911 Prototype Spied While Testing Yet Another Heritage Edition

Porsche is working on an additional version of the 911, which is referred to as the S/T at the moment. It might be named Sport Touring, but that remains to be seen. What is clear is that this prototype is a part of Porsche's series of three heritage versions of the 911, which was inaugurated with the 911 Sport Classic.
The series of three heritage-inspired versions of the 911 will also have a model that is rumored to revive the RS nameplate, especially since the Carrera RS 2.7 is celebrating fifty years since its introduction this year. While we have yet to see a prototype of the model that will become a modern 911 Carrera RS 2.7, let us focus on what we have.
As you have already read in the title, we have a set of spy shots of an upcoming version of the Porsche 911, which could be called Sport Touring, or might get a different designation. The model in question is based on the 911 GT3 Touring and comes with a double-bubble roof, among other things.
For example, the active rear spoiler has an extra element on top of it. A different design was also applied to the front fenders, in the space behind the front wheels, where we can see that there are a few rivets that hold an integrated air extractor in place.
Porsche has fitted this prototype with center-lock wheels, and the front and rear bumpers resemble those of the GT3 Touring. Expect the resulting production car to be made in limited numbers. It might be the kind of version that gets sold out on the day it gets showcased online, as it often happens with limited edition models. Usually, people who buy these cars are on a waiting list at their dealer, and they just give the final approval to place an order if they are offered the chance.
A close look at the engine cover mesh will also reveal a covered logo that writes Porsche Heritage on it. Do not attempt to zoom in on the photos in the gallery, as the logo is too fine to be distinguished after zooming in. If you think of the round logo on the 911 Sport Classic's engine cover, and then back at the prototype in the gallery of this article, your imagination should fill in the blanks.
As you have already read in the title, we have a set of spy shots of an upcoming version of the Porsche 911, which could be called Sport Touring, or might get a different designation. The model in question is based on the 911 GT3 Touring and comes with a double-bubble roof, among other things.
For example, the active rear spoiler has an extra element on top of it. A different design was also applied to the front fenders, in the space behind the front wheels, where we can see that there are a few rivets that hold an integrated air extractor in place.
Porsche has fitted this prototype with center-lock wheels, and the front and rear bumpers resemble those of the GT3 Touring. Expect the resulting production car to be made in limited numbers. It might be the kind of version that gets sold out on the day it gets showcased online, as it often happens with limited edition models. Usually, people who buy these cars are on a waiting list at their dealer, and they just give the final approval to place an order if they are offered the chance.
A close look at the engine cover mesh will also reveal a covered logo that writes Porsche Heritage on it. Do not attempt to zoom in on the photos in the gallery, as the logo is too fine to be distinguished after zooming in. If you think of the round logo on the 911 Sport Classic's engine cover, and then back at the prototype in the gallery of this article, your imagination should fill in the blanks.