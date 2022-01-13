2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Spied Again, It's Not Ready Just Yet

Porsche's engineers are testing the upcoming 911 GT3 RS, which is set for a 2022 release. As you can observe, its prototype is still wearing camouflage and has a few improvised body panels to conceal various aerodynamic modifications. Since they need to be tested in the real world, they are visible to the naked eye.
While the 911 GT3 was released in 2021, the RS version of it, which is as close as you can get to driving a racecar on the street in the 911 range, is scheduled to be revealed in 2022. Its release date has yet to be announced, but this prototype shows us that it is still a few months away from getting the green light.
Usually, Porsche would run this 911 GT3 RS prototype on the Nürburgring until its driver finishes his shift for the day and then come back to it as soon as possible. However, the most demanding track in the world is closed for a few weeks for its annual winter break.
This time, the company that owns the track that is referred to as the Green Hell has replaced some asphalt on it, so it would be good to go when the scheduled industry-only days are set to happen. Do not worry; the track will still be available to the public.
With the clock ticking and the calendar bringing the launch date closer and closer, Porsche's engineers had no choice but to drive the 911 GT3 RS on the street. They were spotted by our spy photographers near the Weissach development center.
Customers will do the same thing before and after a track day, and those who do not go to track days still have to be able to enjoy the car. That is why these tests happen in the real world and not just on a dyno and using computer simulations, as some things need to be double-checked and then checked again for good measure.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is expected to have a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated boxer engine that will deliver around 530 horsepower, and it might also have a stratospheric redline. It will be lighter, stiffer, and faster than the GT3, and its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) time will be lower than four seconds but might not crack the three-second mark.
Expect its braking system and suspension to come with different settings and parts, as well as numerous aerodynamic improvements, as you can observe from the prototype that is still not wearing its production-spec rear bumper and front fenders.
That is an understatement, as that prototype has many other components that are different from those that will be found on the production cars.
You will be able to spot a 911 GT3 RS from a GT3 due to its different nose, which comes with vents to improve airflow and provide more grip for the front axle at higher speeds, as well as a rear bumper with a dual-tip exhaust.
The latter is accommodated in the center of the rear bumper with a rather modest diffuser, which pales in comparison to the massive rear wing.
The 911 GT3 RS will come with a staggered wheel setup, which involves 20-inch allows on the front and 21-inch ones on the back axle, and all four are center-lock ones. Behind them is an upgraded braking system that is meant to handle repeated presses of the corresponding pedal, regardless of speed, and then ask for more.
