2023 Porsche 911 Facelift Encounters 911 Safari on the Nurburgring, Passes It

Porsche is set to launch several new things in the 911 range this year, and we have shown you spy shots of them in the past few months. Now, we have something genuinely special, as two prototypes of upcoming Porsche models were spotted while testing on the Nürburgring. The special part is that they were passing each other, so we have images of them side-by-side.
Both prototypes in question are close to their production form, but they still have a bit of camouflage on their bodies. Thanks to the impromptu encounter on the 'Ring, we get to see the differences between the 911 facelift and the 911 Safari. These differences are subtle at a glance, but they expand once you make a list.
First, the 911 Safari comes with a distinctive design for its rear wing, as well as exhausts that are a bit more towards an oval shape instead of rounded ones. The exhausts on the 911 Safari are spaced out more than on the 911 facelift, and this is an easy giveaway for either model if the rear wing is not within view for some reason.
The rear wing of the 911 facelift is a movable one, and it is different from the one on the 911 Safari in both shape and inclination. The 911 Safari also has a “shark fin” type antenna on its roof, while the 911 facelift prototype lacks one.
If we look at their roofs, as well as their rear windows, we would not bet that they would be a 100% match if someone were to dismantle both vehicles and try to swap parts between them in a Porsche-themed real-life Lego build. The same can be said about other components, but they do bear more similarities to other parts.
Since the 911 Safari comes out around the same time as the 911 facelift, one expects the former to feature the interior tweaks, tech upgrades, and all the improvements planned for the latter.
It is worth noting that the prototype of the 911 facelift comes with a yellow sticker on its rear window, which is not present on the rear window of the 911 Safari. In other words, the latter is not a hybrid like the 911 facelift prototype is.
