2023 Peugeot 4008 Gunning for Sexiest French Crossover Crown, Render Fills Out Nicely

4 Apr 2022, 15:04 UTC
French carmaker Peugeot is “all in” when it comes to crossovers. In fact, aside from the ultra-popular 208 and 308 hatchbacks, the company sells just one midsize sedan in the 508 (also available as a station wagon). Everything else? You’ve guessed it – it’s crossovers across the board.
Technically, we’re not even sure if they’ll end up calling this thing the 4008, but it’s a safe bet, seen as how 3008 and 5008 are taken. Peugeot could also call it the 3008 Coupe, but that is more of a long shot at this point.

We also believe this new crossover will ride on the carmaker’s EMP2 platform, sharing a lot of nuts and bolts not only with its Peugeot siblings, but various models from the likes of Citroen, DS and even Opel too.

Now, a prototype for this vehicle was recently caught on camera by our spy photographers, and while it was heavily camouflaged, it didn’t seem to feature any body cladding, so the overall shape of the French crossover was reasonably easy to gauge.

The new model will clearly have a coupe-like aesthetic, but it looks more like a beefed-up fastback than an SUV. Still, the result should be something capable of challenging the Renault Arkana, plus any other stylish yet non-premium people haulers available in Europe.

As far as 4008 renderings go, we’ve seen a couple of interesting ones these past few months. However, this new one by Kolesa adheres to most of the visual cues put forth by that camouflaged prototype, which means it’s about as accurate as possible – at least for the time being.

We’re not saying that this is 100% what the final product will look like, but the profile seems a close enough fit, while the front fascia doesn’t look like a stretch at all.

It’s actually the rear end that some might find most intriguing, which is unlike anything we’ve ever seen from Peugeot, especially since the car will feature the company’s latest badge, which in itself adds an extra element of novelty.

This all-new Peugeot crossover is expected to make its debut either later this year or in early 2023.
