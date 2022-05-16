2023 Nissan Z U.S. Pricing Announced, It's Cheaper Than the Toyota Supra

Nissan has kicked off the week by announcing the pricing for the 2023 Z sports car in our market, where it can be had from under $40,000 before destination, dealer fees, and options, and will start arriving at dealers this summer.
For the base Z Sport, the Japanese automaker is asking $39,990, excluding the $1,025 destination charge. The Z Performance comes from $49,990, and the Z Proto Spec, limited to 240 copies in the United States, carries an MSRP of $52,990.
"The Nissan Z is our company's heart and soul, bringing sports car design, performance and excitement to a broad range of buyers, starting with the introduction of the first generation more than 50 years ago," said the brand’s local Marketing and Sales VP, Michael Colleran, "With a starting MSRP of less than $40,000, this latest version is ready to create a whole new generation of Nissan Z fans when it comes to market this summer."
By comparison, the 2022 Toyota GR Supra comes from $43,540 before destination, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The cheapest 3.0-liter version of the GR Supra is a $51,890 affair, whereas the 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition will set you back at least $55,040 and $63,280, respectively.
All versions of the 2023 Nissan Z are offered with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, rated at 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission on all grades, and speaking of this, the limited edition variant is an ode to the 2020 Z Proto, featuring exclusive upgrades inside and out and a bespoke plaque.
The Performance is equipped with 19-inch forged wheels shod in Bridgestone tires, has bigger front and rear brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, spoilers at both ends, and rev-matching system when ordered with the stick shift. Heated side mirrors, 9-inch infotainment system, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bose premium audio, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and others further set it apart from the base model.
"The Nissan Z is our company's heart and soul, bringing sports car design, performance and excitement to a broad range of buyers, starting with the introduction of the first generation more than 50 years ago," said the brand’s local Marketing and Sales VP, Michael Colleran, "With a starting MSRP of less than $40,000, this latest version is ready to create a whole new generation of Nissan Z fans when it comes to market this summer."
By comparison, the 2022 Toyota GR Supra comes from $43,540 before destination, powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The cheapest 3.0-liter version of the GR Supra is a $51,890 affair, whereas the 3.0 Premium and A91-CF Edition will set you back at least $55,040 and $63,280, respectively.
All versions of the 2023 Nissan Z are offered with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, rated at 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. Customers can choose between a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission on all grades, and speaking of this, the limited edition variant is an ode to the 2020 Z Proto, featuring exclusive upgrades inside and out and a bespoke plaque.
The Performance is equipped with 19-inch forged wheels shod in Bridgestone tires, has bigger front and rear brakes, a mechanical limited-slip differential, spoilers at both ends, and rev-matching system when ordered with the stick shift. Heated side mirrors, 9-inch infotainment system, Wi-Fi hotspot, Bose premium audio, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and others further set it apart from the base model.