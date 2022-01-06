2023 Nissan Z Races Modified Subaru WRX STI, Twin-Turbo V6 Pulls Like Nobody’s Business

Before anything, it’s utmost necessary to highlight we don’t condone street racing. The featured video shows a pre-production 2023 Nissan Z with a manufacturer plate racing a modified Subaru WRX STI from the 2017 MY, and obviously enough, the Scooby doesn’t stand a chance.
Posted on the Nissan Z Club forums by Andaesthetics, the video shouldn’t make one’s jaw drop in awe because the Japanese sports car is rocking a more powerful engine than the Subaru’s turbocharged four-pot engine.
Codenamed Z34, the Nissan flaunts the VR30DDTT from the Infiniti Q60 Red Sport. Introduced in December 2015 for the 2016 model year, the 3.0-liter V6 is gifted with twin boosty snails bolted directly to the aluminum cylinder heads. Water-to-air charge cooling also needs to be mentioned, along with electronic variable valve timing control on the intake side and hydraulic continuously variable valve timing control on the exhaust side.
The direct-injected mill cranks out 400 horsepower (405 ps) at 6,400 revolutions per minute and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque at 1,600 through 5,600 rpm. By comparison, the previous-generation WRX STI makes do with 305 hp at 6,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft (407 Nm) at 4,000 rpm.
It’s also important for us to glance over the rubber boots of both vehicles, namely 255/40 R19s and 275/35 R19s for the Nissan compared to 245/40 R18s all around for the Scooby. Another particularly good reason for the Z’s harder pull is the nine-speed automatic transmission, dubbed JR913E and produced under license by JATCO based on the Mercedes 9G-Tronic.
Fret not, prospective customers, because Nissan hasn’t made the same mistake as Toyota with the GR Supra. A six-speed manual comes standard with SynchroRev Match, a nanny that rev matches automatically when downshifting. Thankfully for the more driving-focused public, SynchroRev Match features an on/off button that allows the driver to heel and toe.
