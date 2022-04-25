2023 Nissan Z Pricing Information Announced for Japan, Base Trim Costs Nearly $41,000

Redesigned for the 2023 model year, the Nissan Z is coming to Japanese retailers in the summer. No fewer than five trim levels are offered in Japan, including the limited-edition Proto Spec inspired by the pre-production car.
Pricing starts at 5,241,500 yen, which is nearly $41,000 at current exchange rates, for the Fairlady Z with the six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic. The Version T is exclusively auto at 5,687,000 yen or $44,410, while the Version S is a manual affair that costs 6,063,200 yen or $47,345.
The attached press release lists the Version ST with both the row-your-own and torque-converter transmissions at 6,462,500 yen ($50,465) before options. Finally, pricing remains unchanged for the Proto Spec. Originally revealed in January 2022, this version retails at 6,966,300 yen or $54,400.
Described as a newly-developed V6, although it most certainly isn’t, the VR30DDTT pumps out 405 ps and 475 Nm of torque. Converted to horsepower and pound-feet, make that 400 on the nose and 350 between 1,600 and 5,600 revolutions per minute. While it may be more powerful than the high-output sixer in the GR Supra, bear in mind the BMW-sourced turbo straight-six mill has the upper hand in terms of torque and tunability.
4,380 millimeters (172 inches) long and 1,315 millimeters (51 inches) tall, the Fairlady Z promises more rigidity than the 370Z it replaces and more sound-insulating materials. Over in the United States, where Nissan markets it as the Z, the fixed-head coupe was supposed to be launched in June 2022. Due to the impact of unspecified parts shortages, make that this summer.
Nissan has previously hinted a $40,000 as the starting price of the Z in the United States, give or take a few hundred or thousand bucks. Given the rampant inflation and sheer uncertainty in the automotive industry, pretty much anything is possible by the time the first Z lands on American soil.
