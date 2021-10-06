2023 Nissan Z Heading to Australia Next Year, but Not as a Tourist

Nissan is gearing up the official launch of the all-new Z car in several markets worldwide. One of them will be Australia, where the model will officially touch down next summer.
Set to be offered in a single trim level with plenty of gear, the Z Coupe, it will be joined by a limited variant, named the Z Proto Spec. Both will use the same V6, and the latter will set itself apart with a few special features.
Some of the onboard gear will include the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, and customizable 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster. In the Normal mode, it displays the navigation, car info, and audio in the center. The Enhanced mode puts the speedometer and tachometer to the edges of the screen, leaving a larger navigation map in the middle, and the Sport prioritizes the tachometer, while also bringing forward a boost gauge or G meter.
Leather-accented seats further decorate the cockpit that is otherwise equipped with Active Sound Enhancement and Active Noise Cancellation. On top of these, the 2022 Nissan Z Coupe sports an array of safety systems, such as the front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, predictive forward collision warning, and intelligent cruise control.
Joining the regular Z at launch in limited numbers will be the Z Proto Spec. The special edition will ride on bespoke forged alloy wheels, 19 inches in diameter with a bronze look, which will spin around the yellow brake calipers. The black cabin of the more upscale model will feature unique yellow accents and stitching, matching the available two-tone yellow and black paint finish.
Power is supplied by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 in both cases, mated to a six-speed manual transmission with synchronized rev control for faster gear shifting, or a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Full pricing details for the Australian market will be announced in due course.
