2023 Nissan Z Configuration Is Online, Spec Yours ASAP for No Reason Whatsoever

Nissan's latest Z car, the 2023 Nissan Z, has its configurator online for the U.S. market. We already knew its starting price, as well as the availability of a manual transmission in the range, but now we can all try and build our own to see just how much money the Japanese marque would require from our accounts to deliver our dream Z.
Except for the Nissan Z Proto Spec, which is a limited-edition model, all the versions of the new Z are described as "coming this Fall," which means that the dealers that got to order theirs already should have one in the lot by next month. However, do not expect yours to arrive that quickly, as the global chip shortage also affects Nissan.
But we digress, so let us get back to the Z. It can be had in three trim levels: Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec. The latter is a limited series that only has 240 units available, so expect those to sell out quicker than you can find the phone number of the nearest Nissan dealer on Google Maps and then call them to place an order.
The Performance trim level is $10,000 more expensive than the Sport if we look at the sticker price. It comes with four-piston Akebono calipers on the front, a Bose premium sound system, a 1.5-way clutch-type limited-slip differential, and 19-inch Rays alloy wheels instead of the stock 18-inch ones, as well as spoilers front and rear, along with leather seats.
Mind you, if someone were to spec a Sport model with all the gear that the Performance trim brings, they would pay more than $10,000 in options, according to Nissan's configurator tool. If you are willing to splurge, you can get a virtual key for $450, racing stripes for $595, splash guards for $355, exterior projection lighting on the doors for $394, or up to $1,695 for the Passion red paint. There are cheaper color options.
If you want to carry luggage with hard cases in the trunk, you might be interested in getting the $105 trunk mat, as well as the $500 cargo cover. We would rather just get the $66 roadside emergency kit, along with a $55 first aid kit (you still need to learn how to use those to get their full utility).
Nissan even offers a $45 trash bin, which looks like a removable tumbler that is placed in the cup holder. It might save the plastic in the cup holder, but do not use it as an ashtray, as it might not withstand the heat.
The online configuration tool for the 2023 Nissan Z is here.
