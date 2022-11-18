2023 Nissan Armada Comes With Amazon Alexa Built-In, Costs $50k

Better known as the Patrol in other parts of the world, the Armada for the U.S. market has entered the 2023 model year with little in the way of changes. The only notable improvement is Amazon Alexa Built-In, which can play music, place calls, and many other things with voice commands.
While on the subject of convenience, Nissan has improved the SV trim level with standard remote engine start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with a universal garage door opener, and LED front fog lights. The better-equipped SL has been treated to a standard heated steering wheel.
The 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system boasts wireless Apple CarPlay and wired Android Auto. Prospective customers are further offered available wireless charging. Every trim level, from the base S to the Platinum, comes with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of safety and driver-assist systems and features, as well as Intelligent Forward Collision Warning.
Refreshed for the 2021 model year, the Armada continues to rely on a naturally-aspirated V8. The Endurance engine is rated at 400 horsepower and 413 pound-foot (600 Nm) in this application, which translates to a standard maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds (3,856 kilograms).
This lump is connected to a seven-speed automatic known as the RE7R01B, which can trace its roots back to the JR710E and JR711E that JATCO introduced in March 2008 for medium and large rear-drive vehicles. Both rear- and four-wheel-drive are offered, with both drivetrain choices sporting a final drive ratio of 2.937:1, as per the Japanese automaker.
It may flaunt heated and cooled front seats, but the S 4x2 trim level comes with cloth seats despite a retail price of $50,400 sans $1,695 for the destination charge. At the other end of the spectrum, the Platinum 4x4 costs $69,720 for the 2023 model year. By comparison, their 2022 counterparts are listed on Nissan’s U.S. website at $49,900 and $69,200.
Twinned with the Armada, the Infiniti QX80 is expected to receive a ground-up redesign in late 2023 or early 2024. Back in February 2022, a U.S. dealer that wished to remain anonymous suggested that a twin-turbo V6 is coming to the Armada. Could this engine carry over to the QX80 as well? Given that Toyota did exactly that to the Land Cruiser, Tundra, Sequoia, and Land Cruiser-twinned Lexus LX, you can guess what’s what.
