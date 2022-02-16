2023 Nissan Ariya Brings Funky Styling and Performance in the Battle for Best Crossover EV

Several automakers have pitched camp at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. It's predominantly an all-electric affair, and from the look of things, the raging SUV battle is far from over and has only crossed over to the EV segment. Subaru is sending their 'electric love vibes' with the Solterra, Kia with the EV6, Hyundai with the Ioniq 5, and recently, Nissan with the 2023 Ariya. Alex of EV Buyers Guide got the chance to do an in depth review.
Industry insiders believe that the 2023 crossover SUV Ariya will replace the flagship Nissan Leaf. Compared to the Subaru Solterra that draws many of its exterior features from the Toyota bZ4X, the Ariya comes with a fresh, distinctive futuristic design.
It will have a starting price of $47,000 before taxes, making it pricier than its close competition, the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Subaru Solterra.
The 2023 Ariya has an iconic blackened front fascia with lights swishing across like on an alien spaceship. It comes with frontal vents for aero, with a pack of sensors lined up at the front. The massive fender flares are hard to miss, indicating the Ariya will have wider tires. It oddly comes with plastic wheel covers even though the wheels are alloys.
You got to love the receding roofline that falls elegantly into the rear. We commend Nissan for the rear styling of the 2023 Nissan Ariya. It's fabulously clean and compliments the fastback design. The Nissan wording runs across nicely, with a LED taillight on top running from end to end.
The 2023 Nissan Ariya will mark the end of the CHAdeMO fast charging in the U.S. and a switch to the much more widespread CCS (Combined Charging System).
This compact crossover electric vehicle doesn't come with a frunk due to the short hood profile. Instead, there's an extra roomy cargo space with enough space to fit a spare wheel.
You wont get all-wheel-drive as standard on this model. It's a front-wheel-drive jolting out 238 HP from its electric motor - significantly more than its rivals' base models. A later release of the Ariya will come with a all-wheel-drive set up making 389 HP.
