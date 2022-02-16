2023 Nissan Ariya Brings Funky Styling and Performance in the Battle for Best Crossover EV

Several automakers have pitched camp at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place. It's predominantly an all-electric affair, and from the look of things, the raging SUV battle is far from over and has only crossed over to the EV segment. Subaru is sending their 'electric love vibes' with the Solterra, Kia with the EV6, Hyundai with the Ioniq 5, and recently, Nissan with the 2023 Ariya. Alex of EV Buyers Guide got the chance to do an in depth review.

