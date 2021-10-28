2023 Mini Countryman Spied for the First Time, Its Body Looks Maxi to Us

MINI is working on the next-generation Countryman and we already have the first spy shots of its prototype. This will become the third generation of the Countryman and it will be bigger than ever. It will remain the largest model in MINI's line-up, so do not worry about something even bigger.
MINI's next-generation Countryman is set to gain almost 20 centimeters (ca. ca. 8 inches) in length, according to insiders. The change comes after the implementation of the FAAR platform from the BMW Group. As you already know, the Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW X1, and both will get the new platform.
The FAAR architecture allows MINI to offer a roomier interior, as well as a bigger trunk. The improvement will be perceived more by the occupants of the rear seats. Offering more room was not possible on the current platform. That is about to change in 2023 when the next-generation Countryman will be launched.
Its cousin from BMW, the next-generation X1, is also set to be released in 2023. Both models will have the same powertrain options, depending on the market strategy chosen by each marque's leaders. In other words, both models will share underpinnings and could have the same engines all-round, but the choice of powertrains will depend on each brand.
Some reports claim that MINI will stop offering the PHEV variant of the Countryman with the next generation. The third generation of the British model will be offered in an all-electric version instead. The existence of a PHEV in the portfolio along with the EV might not make any sense. Those reports are unconfirmed by official sources, so we will have to wait a while until we know for sure.
Another rumor announced the return of the MINI Paceman as an electric SUV-Coupé. The latter would only be offered in EV form, but it might retain its five-door configuration and just go for a sloping roofline to achieve the whole coupé look.
Since the tradition of a shared platform between the X1 and the Countryman will be continued, the models will also share the assembly line. The BMW Group facility in Leipzig, Germany, will handle production of both models.
The FAAR architecture allows MINI to offer a roomier interior, as well as a bigger trunk. The improvement will be perceived more by the occupants of the rear seats. Offering more room was not possible on the current platform. That is about to change in 2023 when the next-generation Countryman will be launched.
Its cousin from BMW, the next-generation X1, is also set to be released in 2023. Both models will have the same powertrain options, depending on the market strategy chosen by each marque's leaders. In other words, both models will share underpinnings and could have the same engines all-round, but the choice of powertrains will depend on each brand.
Some reports claim that MINI will stop offering the PHEV variant of the Countryman with the next generation. The third generation of the British model will be offered in an all-electric version instead. The existence of a PHEV in the portfolio along with the EV might not make any sense. Those reports are unconfirmed by official sources, so we will have to wait a while until we know for sure.
Another rumor announced the return of the MINI Paceman as an electric SUV-Coupé. The latter would only be offered in EV form, but it might retain its five-door configuration and just go for a sloping roofline to achieve the whole coupé look.
Since the tradition of a shared platform between the X1 and the Countryman will be continued, the models will also share the assembly line. The BMW Group facility in Leipzig, Germany, will handle production of both models.