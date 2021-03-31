2023 Mercedes GLC-Class Shows Car-Like Design in Fresh Rendering

Mercedes hasn't even launched the new C-Class yet, but work is already underway on its SUV cousin, the GLC-Class. It's a top seller for the brand, not to mention one of the most popular models in its class, so a lot is riding on this 2nd generation.
The GLC II was sighted just a few days ago. It was a test prototype that revealed interesting new proportions, even though it was fully covered in protective camouflage. It had a sloped hood and wider hips at the back while also appearing longer than before. The full development of any Mercedes model usually takes more than a year. But thankfully, we won't have to wait that long to peek under the covers.
The Russian website Kolesa has just released the usual pair of renderings, which show the 2023 Mercedes GLC-Class from the front and back. As you can probably tell, it has the features of a W206 C-Class, which in turn looks like an S-Class. Frankly, they look decent since the SUV body has more character lines than either of the sedans.
While it might not be to everyone's liking, the new GLC will play a full deck of luxury cards instead of trying to mess around with ruggedness. The car-like exterior will be matched to a cutting-edge interior, featuring almost double the current screen surface.
The latest MBUX will add a laptop-sized display on the center console while also integrating personal assistant features or ambient lighting. Frankly, we're a little less excited about what's under the hood. Korean and Japanese models now offer bigger engines, but Mercedes-Benz appears to be downsizing. Like Volvo, it's focusing mainly on the 2.0-liter turbo layout and is adding electricity where more power is needed.
There's even a rumor that the successor to the AMG C63 will use a 2.0L engine, which would directly impact the next-generation GLC 63 as well.
