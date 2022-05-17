2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Shows Sleek Styling Ahead of June 1 Unveiling

Mercedes-Benz has dropped a teaser image of the new generation GLC, announcing at the same time that the premium compact crossover will be unveiled in a little over two weeks from today.
Set to replace the current one, which entered production back in 2015 as the successor of the GLK, the brand’s rival to the likes of the Audi Q5 and BMW X3 is due on June 1st at 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST / 5:00 p.m. CET). The grand unveiling will be streamed online on the company’s platforms, and the vehicle promises “excellent on and off-road features, a fully digitalized cockpit, and extensive standard equipment.”
Mercedes obviously wanted us to see more of the design, as brightening up the official picture reveals the slimmer taillights compared to the outgoing one, a more aggressive rear bumper, and a new diffuser with what seems to be fake exhaust trim. The latter parts, combined with the tailgate spoiler and the styling of the wheels, suggest that we might be looking at an AMG Line model. Another novelty represents the fuel filler cap, which was moved from the right to the left rear fender.
To spot other differences, we’ll have to refer to the previously scooped prototypes that have shown headlights similar to those fitted to the new-gen C-Class. There is also a new grille, hood, and door handles positioned lower. New lines run across the sides, and the greenhouse appears to be about the same. Moreover, the 2023 GLC is believed to have a slightly bigger footprint, which will improve the rear legroom, and cargo area and will inevitably make more room for the smaller GLB.
Gasoline units, and perhaps some hybrids, will make up the powertrain family in North America, whereas Europe could get diesel engines too. The lineup will still be topped by the AMG GLC 63 sporty variant, which will launch with a 2.0-liter four-banger with electrical assistance, just like its platform-sharing sibling, the upcoming AMG C 63, and the normal C-Class.
