2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Shows More Skin, Looks Like a High-Riding C-Class Alternative

It’s been seven years since Mercedes turned the GLK into the GLC, giving it softer lines, and helping it embrace its crossover status much better, and they are currently in the process of refreshing their premium compact high-rider once again.
The second-generation GLC has been spied testing numerous times, and the German company has even allowed a few outsiders to check it out first-hand. Now the wraps have started to come off its body, revealing an evolutionary design over its predecessor, and a face similar to that of the new-gen C-Class.
It has new headlamps that have similar proportions to those equipping its platform-sharing low-riding sibling, a grille that appears to be about the same size as before, and new hood. The door handles sit lower than on its predecessor, and although new, the greenhouse doesn’t seem to have changed much. There are new lines running across the sides, and its overall footprint is understood to have grown a bit in order to make more room in the lineup for the slightly smaller GLB.
Some 15 mm (0.6 in) were reportedly added between the axles, so the rear legroom has improved. Moreover, there is now more space in the trunk, as its capacity was increased by approximately 50 liters (1.8 cu-ft). Additional sound deadening is said to have been added, which, combined with the ticker windows, should improve the whole in-car experience on the go.
Expect the usual gasoline and diesel engines in Europe, joined by a few electrified units. In North America, it will launch with gasoline units solely, and maybe some hybrids, and the family will be topped by the AMG GLC 63. The sporty variant, which will gun for the likes of the BMW X3 M, will use the same powertrain as the upcoming C 63, namely a 2.0-liter four-pot with electrical assistance. A short zero-emission range should be possible, and it will reportedly have around 650 hp to play with.
