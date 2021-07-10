2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Prototype Puts on Production Headlights and Taillights

While the current Mercedes-Benz GLC is based on the recently replaced, previous generation of the C-Class, the SUV isn’t going anywhere soon, with its second generation set to be unveiled sometime in 2022.
As the successor of the highly praised GLK, which only managed to resist a lifecycle on the market, the GLC is among the ‘bread and butter’ SUVs in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, even though it’s trying to battle in one of the most crowded crossover/SUV segments out there.
Even though originally it replaced the angular and more coarse-looking GLK with a more civilized and softer design, the GLC has since transitioned toward a more SUV-like look, and it seems that its second generation will further cement that appearance.
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC has been spotted at least three times so far, each time sporting less and less camouflage, but its latest sighting shows us more design details as ever.
Unlike previous models, the latest pre-production prototype features the production headlights and taillights, with most of the hard plastic covering their bodies going the way of the dodo, thus revealing more of the car’s overall shape and proportions.
While we have no point of reference, it seems like the next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will grow significantly in size, especially regarding length and width, while the ground looks even higher than its predecessor.
Speaking of ground clearance, Mercedes-Benz has let it slip that it will no longer offer a pneumatic suspension in this segment, where it was previously the only carmaker offering something like this.
The new C-Class W206 doesn’t feature and air suspension option either and since the 2023 GLC-Class is based on the same platform it is expected to follow a similar strategy.
The reasoning behind the technology’s disappearance is somewhat related to cost-cutting, but it’s mainly because not enough people bought the option on the previous C-Class or on the current GLC.
Talking about the C-Class W206, the new GLC is expected to feature a quasi-identical interior, with almost all analog buttons on the center console being switched (pun intended) with a ginormous touchscreen that is slightly angled toward the driver, featuring haptic feedback and the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system.
Engine wise, the SUV will get a similar powertrain lineup as the C-Class, with an array of turbocharged engines that feature strictly four cylinders, with 1.5 and 2.0 liters of displacement, all having some form of electrification. Mild-hybrids, hybrids and more than one plug-in hybrid will comprise the lineup, available either with gasoline or diesel, and even the next Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will replace its twin-turbo V8 with a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder that features Formula 1 technology.
