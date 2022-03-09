2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Gets Dressed in New Attire, Looks Almost Ready for the Unveiling

It shouldn’t be long now until Mercedes-Benz lifts the curtain for the new-generation GLC, as the premium compact crossover looks almost ready for its grand unveiling, especially in the latest scoops.
The first thing that stands out on this prototype, snapped by our vigilant spy photographers while undergoing cold-weather testing, is obviously the camouflage. It combines the brand’s three-pointed star logo with a white background at the front, which transitions to dark blue at the rear.
More importantly, it allows us to spot the changes better, like the new LED headlights, grille with a large bar interrupted by the corporate emblem, wide lower intake, and rather big trim flanking it. The side skirts are more visible than before, and so is the back end, with a spoiler attached to the tailgate, new taillights, and bumper with reflectors positioned above the diffuser.
Previous spy shots have offered a glimpse inside, revealing an identical layout to that of the new C-Class. The 2023 GLC will have a large infotainment system mounted in the middle of the dashboard, three air vents above it, a digital instrument cluster that looks like a tablet, and a new steering wheel.
Since it is based on the same platform as its low-riding sibling, the C-Class, Mercedes’ BMW X3 and Audi Q5 competitor is expected to feature most of its powertrains. Expect mild-hybrid assistance, as well as plug-in hybrid setups.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 will still sit at the top of the range. It won’t use a sonorous V8 anymore, as just like the C 63, it will pack a 2.0-liter four-banger, understood to be the same one powering the ‘45’ lineup. However, the electrical assistance will make it way puncher, with some stating that it will boast in the region of 650 hp. Guess that will really lift the bar for the next GLE 63, right?
