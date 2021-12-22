2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV Won't Win Any Beauty Contests, That's for Sure

The Russian doll design of Mercedes’ ICE models has been implemented into the EV lineup as well, albeit with different cues, and while the former are still good-looking, the latter aren’t. Proof stand the EQA, EQB, and EQC zero-emission high-riders, among others, which will be joined next year by the EQE and EQS SUVs.
Expected to debut not long after the EQS SUV, the 2023 EQE SUV has been spied testing in Europe’s frozen north once more, where engineers are likely making sure that it handles the sub-freezing temperatures like a champ.
This prototype looks almost identical to the one scooped in the same environment last week, but it does have slimmer LED headlights, with additional vinyl sticker surrounding them. The same goes for the back end too, where the taillights sport a different pattern. The camouflage does its job as intended, and from what we can tell, everything else carries over, including the wheels.
As far as the cabin goes, it has yet to open up to the camera, but it has been reported that the design will mirror that of the EQE Sedan. Thus, look for a similar (if not identical) floating center console, three-spoke steering wheel, and no less than three displays, with the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch screen for the front passenger flanking the 17.7-inch infotainment system.
Supposedly built around the EVA2 platform, the zero-emission crossover will reportedly share some powertrains with the EQE Sedan, and will, in all likelihood, launch with rear- and all-wheel drive setups. The range-topping variant might offer in excess of 670 horsepower, allegedly. Since it is heavier than the four-door EQE, the EQE SUV definitely won’t match its range, rated at 410 miles (660 km) on the WLTP cycle.
As we already mentioned, the unveiling is understood to take place next year, perhaps in the second half, after the introduction of the bigger EQS SUV.
