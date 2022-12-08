2023 Mercedes-AMG GT2 Breaks Cover With 707 HP and Massive Wing

Eight years old as of late 2022, the first-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is about to go into the history books, with a coupe-only, 2+2 version scheduled to replace it in 2023. But the Germans aren't done with the current model just yet and rolled out yet another track-prepped beast. Meet the GT2, the company's most powerful customer race car to date.
Set to make its track debut in 2023, the GT2 will bridge the gap between the GT3, primarily raced by professionals, and the GT4, an entry-level GT-spec car. In short, the GT2 is aimed at gentleman drivers competing in the SRO GT2 class. Announced in 2018, the category brings together cars that are more powerful than those raced in GT3, while having lower downforce more similar to the GT4 class.
Customers will be able to field the AMG GT2 in a long list of competitions, including the GT2 European Series, GT America Series, and the Nurburgring Langstrecken Serie.
So what sets the GT2 apart from the more professional GT3 racer? Well, for starters, it doesn't look quite as aggressive. Since the GT2 series requires lower downforce, the AMG GT2 lacks the GT3 massive front splitter and rear diffuser. In fact, the GT2 is pretty much identical to the Track Edition in terms of aero features.
But Mercedes does brag about a newly developed rear wing with a swan-neck mount. The unit is multi-adjustable and improves handling so that less-experienced drivers can also quickly build up confidence. But while it's easier to handle, the GT2 is just as safe as its GT3 counterpart thanks to a steel roll-cage bolted onto the space frame, a six-point safety belt, a roof hatch, and a carbon-fiber fuel tank.
But unlike the AMG GT3, which relied on a naturally aspirated, 6.3-liter V8, the GT2 uses the twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 derived from the regular-production M178 unit. Rated at 707 horsepower, the GT2 trumps both the GT3 and GT4 in the oomph department. It's also only marginally less powerful than the GT Track Series (727 HP) and the road-spec Black Series (720 HP).
Of course, since it's a race car, that 707-horsepower rating is the maximum output of the engine, but the actual oomph will vary depending on the Balance of Performance rules of each series. The V8 also delivers up to 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. Mercedes says the race car tips the scales at less than 1,400 kg(3,086 pounds), including air conditioning.
When it hits the race track in 2023, the Mercedes-AMG GT2 will encounter GT2-spec versions of the Porsche 911, Audi R8 LMS, Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo, Brabham BT63, and the KTM X-Bow.
