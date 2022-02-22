2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² Finally Finds Its G Spot, and It's Red

'Ze new Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared is almost here,' is what most petrolheads with a soft spot for the German off-roader would have told you until recently.
However, let’s not forget that the normal G-Wagen is in for a facelift, and we wouldn’t be surprised if the more hairy-chested version gets those tweaks too. That said, it is possible that the new Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4² will debut about the same time as the facelifted G-Class.
With that off our chests, let’s move on to the latest scooped prototype, which features a very lively paint finish. The red looks make it stand out like a sore thumb, though the jet set would probably approve of the spec, bar the light camo, obviously, which still keeps the grille design a relative secret.
Truth be told, we already know what to expect, and that is the Panamericana grille, with vertical slats, above the beefier-looking bumper, and between the typical headlights. Compared to the normal G 63, because the 4×4² is expected to pack the same engine, it has more muscular fenders, bigger side steps, a metal piece below the rear bumper for safety reasons (rear-ending), and a ladder leading to the roof rack, likely complete with additional lights above the front windscreen.
It also rides much higher, and if the previous generation model has taught us anything, it will have portal axles, and several locking differentials, probably three of them. As we already mentioned, power will supposedly be supplied by the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine found in the regular AMG G 63, where it is good for 577 hp (585 ps / 430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. This version can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 4.5 seconds, yet the 4×4² is heavier, and will therefore be slower.
