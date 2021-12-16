2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43 Spied Again, It's Almost Ready for Its Official Reveal

Mercedes's C-Class is about to receive an AMG version that will have an inline-four-cylinder engine. That is a massive shift from the V8 of the C 63, and the motor will be offered in several power versions.
Our latest set of spy shots features what is believed to be the 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 43, but it might as well be a C 53. It is not like the German manufacturer has let the badges on the rear of the C-Class in AMG trim visible. Instead, the entire rear of the vehicle is under camouflage, while the front got a similar treatment.
We can tell this is an AMG model and not just a regular C-Class due to its lower ground clearance, larger brake discs, just to name two dead-on giveaways. The Panamericana-style front grille looks cool on the C 43, and it fits nicely next to the modified front bumper. The profile of this model does not come with anything changed, but the rear is a different story.
As you can discern, the camouflaged rear bumper has a few modifications when compared to the stock one on the C-Class. One interesting addition is the exhaust system, which has two round pipes on each side.
These exhausts seem to have a special arrangement, with the inner ones more pronounced, while the outer ones are closer to the line of the bumper, but not entirely flush with it.
Four tailpipes on the smallest AMG sedan is quite a statement, and the German marque is expected to provide sufficient power under the hood to enable this C-Class to be worthy of the AMG badge.
The C 63 is expected to deliver up to 550 horsepower in its hybrid configuration with a similar inline-four-cylinder engine, but the C 43 or C 53 will come with less power and without the PHEV setup.
We are not far away from the official reveal of the production model, developed with prototypes like the one you can see in the photo gallery. Expect about 390 horsepower from the sporty sedan, massaged by the specialists from Affalterbach.
The lid of the trunk seems to integrate a discreet spoiler, and the bumper has a few shapes to underline the sportiness of this version. We expect the production model to get different wheels, but these units fit it quite nicely if you ask us.
In other words, while the wheels on the prototype look large enough from a visual standpoint, we believe the production model will have even bigger wheels.
