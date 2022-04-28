2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate Looks Fast but Not Furious, Blame It on the 2.0L Engine

More on this:

1 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Hits the 'Ring With Electrified 2.0L Engine, Sounds Very Sad

2 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Unofficially Rendered to Help Say Goodbye to Mighty V8s

3 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Wagon Spied in Production Spec, Still Camouflaged

4 Spy Video: 2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Is so Fake Plastic Surgeons Love It

5 2022 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Has Four Tailpipes, One for Each Cylinder