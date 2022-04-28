2023 Mercedes-AMG C 63 Estate Looks Fast but Not Furious, Blame It on the 2.0L Engine

Mercedes-AMG’s rival to the likes of the Audi RS 4 Avant, and the upcoming BMW M3 Touring, the next-gen C 63 Estate, has returned to the Nurburgring for some more testing, which is where this camouflaged prototype was spotted feasting on apexes.
It does look fast enough in order to take a swing at its direct rival from the Ingolstadt company once again, but it’s not that furious anymore. And we think you know why at this point, don’t you?
That’s right, it is due to the fact that Mercedes-AMG chose to drop the sonorous twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 from its predecessor, replacing it with a 2.0-liter inline-four. The new engine is likely the same one used in the ‘45’ series and should develop around 450 horsepower.
In order to make it more powerful, the Affalterbach brand is understood to have installed an electric motor that supposedly generates in the region of 200 hp. As a result, it should have roughly 650 hp combined available via the right pedal, which, if correct, would give it a 200 hp or so advantage over its direct rival from Audi Sport, likely undercutting its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint of 4.1 seconds.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Mercedes-AMG tries to compensate for the lack of a V8 by giving it fake engine noise. Moreover, the car will feature swollen wheel arches, bigger bumpers at both ends, large air intakes, aggressive diffuser, four exhaust pipes, and the typical Panamericana grille, with vertical slats. AMG badging, and exclusive wheels, and colors will further set it apart from the regular C-Class models.
In all likelihood, the 2023 AMG C 63 will be presented in a few months, before launching in Europe by the end of the year. In the United States, it should arrive shortly after, and it is possible that the Estate version will be kept away from the New World.
