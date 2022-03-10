2023 Mazda6 Rendered With CX-60 Hints to Help Forget the Sedan Has Grown Elderly

Mazda has recently confirmed something that we noticed a rather long time ago: they are growing more up-market daily. And the recent introductions support the assumption. But what about the old ones?
The Japanese automaker’s latest reveal is a mid-size crossover SUV. Its all-new CX-60 packs the company’s RWD/AWD Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. And wraps the usual, stylish design around their first-ever plug-in hybrid powertrain, as well as larger ICE solutions. Naturally, that got people thinking.
Tucked in between the CX-5/CX-50 siblings and the CX-8/CX-9, it will also spawn a North American version called CX-70. But that is not all, as the new platform opens a world of possibilities. Including benefits for models that have been growing rather long in the tooth for quite a while. Such as the arrival of a fourth-generation Mazda6 (Atenza) mid-size sedan.
At least virtually. Case in point, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has taken notice of the recent CX-60 mid-size SUV and flattened it out a little. Just enough to follow the traditional constraints of a mid-size sedan and give the upcoming Mazda6 access to the all-new RWD architecture goodies.
Logically, the styling follows the same path as all recent Mazda models, making the Mazda6 even more upscale and elegant. Additionally, there would be no surprise if the Japanese automaker nailed a stylish successor for the current iteration that has been around for quite too long, since 2012. More importantly, it would also have a contemporary development basis for the next generation.
And naturally, piggybacking on the CX-60 setup with inline fours and sixes, as well as the PHEV option would be a given. However, as always, we all need to take this with a pinch of salt and just wait and see if everything pans out as we and the CGI artist imagined.
Tucked in between the CX-5/CX-50 siblings and the CX-8/CX-9, it will also spawn a North American version called CX-70. But that is not all, as the new platform opens a world of possibilities. Including benefits for models that have been growing rather long in the tooth for quite a while. Such as the arrival of a fourth-generation Mazda6 (Atenza) mid-size sedan.
At least virtually. Case in point, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has taken notice of the recent CX-60 mid-size SUV and flattened it out a little. Just enough to follow the traditional constraints of a mid-size sedan and give the upcoming Mazda6 access to the all-new RWD architecture goodies.
Logically, the styling follows the same path as all recent Mazda models, making the Mazda6 even more upscale and elegant. Additionally, there would be no surprise if the Japanese automaker nailed a stylish successor for the current iteration that has been around for quite too long, since 2012. More importantly, it would also have a contemporary development basis for the next generation.
And naturally, piggybacking on the CX-60 setup with inline fours and sixes, as well as the PHEV option would be a given. However, as always, we all need to take this with a pinch of salt and just wait and see if everything pans out as we and the CGI artist imagined.