2023 Mazda CX-60 Teased, Set to Become Company's First Plug-In Hybrid

Mazda has teased the upcoming CX-60, an SUV that will be offered in plug-in hybrid form. The CX-60 will be the company's first PHEV, and it comes with a 2.5-liter gasoline engine that is part of a hybrid system meant to provide over 300 horsepower.
With the first teaser image of the CX-60, Mazda has already announced its reveal date, which is March 8, 2022. Unfortunately, representatives of the Japanese marque have not revealed any further data on the new model. Instead, they did confirm that another SUV will be joining the range after the CX-60 is introduced.
Mazda is set to launch a model called CX-80, which will be an SUV and will have three rows of seats. It is unclear if the CX-80 will come with the same PHEV drivetrain, but that would make sense. The two new models planned by Mazda will be a part of the brand's large product group, which will include the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90. Two are meant for Europe, while the other two will only be sold in the U.S.
The large product group from Mazda, which is mentioned in the previous paragraph, will be expanded to the described form in the following two years. The CX-60 is the first of the two new models to be introduced, followed by the CX-80.
Mazda has decided to offer plug-in hybrids by following its commitment to sustainable mobility while also focusing on another principle that guides it, which is having the right solution at the right time. While that may seem like marketing, Mazda has managed to find alternative ways of solving problems.
For example, Mazda was the only company to offer a rotary engine in a modern production car, as well as the only brand to go against the downsizing trend. Instead of shrinking its lineup of gasoline-powered engines, Mazda stuck to naturally aspirated ones and improved their efficiency.
Similar decisions were made in the company's line of diesel engines, which are a bit larger in displacement than what rival brands offer, but they still are competitive in all other aspects.
