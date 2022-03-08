2023 Mazda CX-60 Launched As the Brand's Flagship, Comes As PHEV and Gas or Diesel MHEV

You might be inclined to think Mazda’s making a push for diversification. That’s not entirely true. I’ve thought the same when I got the call to go and see this new SUV with my own eyes. The thing is, Mazda has always managed to get under people’s skin. They have their own market everywhere in the world. The brand is known, the cars are good or, some might say, even cool when referring to the MX-5, and there are enough vehicles in the automaker’s portfolio that would satisfy almost every transportation need or taste you might have. The keyword there was “almost.”
Mazda wants you to have everything on your plate and that’s why the CX-60 is here today. It wants to take its share of the pie from the likes of Hyundai, Honda, Skoda, Maserati, Lexus, Jaguar and even from Land Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Audi. And what’s stopping the Japanese from achieving their goals? Nothing. There’s room for everyone. Now let’s see what Mazda’s bringing to the table with the all-new CX-60.
First and foremost, the engines: Mazda CX-60 will be available as a PHEV, a mild hybrid (MHEV) gas (petrol) and a MHEV diesel. It might surprise you the carmaker hasn’t ditched diesel entirely, but it’s a good decision. As the current market is showing worldwide, to power the entire civilization on Earth is no easy feat. It’s good that Mazda’s thinking of ways to satisfy the needs of every customer and didn’t throw the towel entirely when it came to fossil fuels.2023 Mazda CX-60’s engines
The PHEV, Mazda’s first one, will have a modified 2.5-liter four-cylinder Skyactiv-G gas engine and a 100-kW electric motor that’ll use a 17.8 kWh battery positioned between the front and rear axles and as low as possible for a particularly low center of gravity. This means the car can accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) in 5.8 seconds given that it has 322 hp (241 kW) when the PHEV system works in its entirety. It will also handle well, Mazda promises. In the full electric mode, the SUV will be able to run for 60 km (37 mi) up until 100 kph (62 mph). The battery can be charged in just four hours from empty to full, if connected to a normal AC charging socket capable of 220 V power.
These three engines are longitudinally mounted and work with a new internally developed eight-speed automatic transmission and are connected to all four wheels by the i-Activ all-wheel drive system. It favors the back axle but is permanently on for better traction and control. The front side remains for steering in most cases. Moreover, it can tow 2,500 kg (5,511 lb).
Mazda says the development of this 8AT transmission has “minimised any increase in transmission tunnel width, allowing for the ideal pedal and seat placement, and knee space beside the centre console, even for those of a larger build.”
Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), the system that stabilizes the vehicle while in motion by gently applying the brakes on the side where torque isn’t needed, can be found here in an updated form that keeps body roll away and helps the driver enjoy a more dynamic driving.A new philosophy
Secondly, the CX-60 marks Mazda’s push towards another type of client: the one that wants the premium feel, but without the whole 'in your face' technology. That’s why that car looks and feels familiar, but it’s all-new. This is an SUV that takes the skills of highly trained specialists and puts them to work. The interior is an invitation to calm and blends (in the Takumi-equipped cars) materials in a tasteful manner.
It also comes with useful technologies that make life easier for families that use the same car. For example, a camera will identify who is sitting behind the wheel and automatically make the proper adjustments for seating and mirrors. Moreover, the new SUV will have a see-through camera view that shows if you’re in risk of hitting something, a hill descent control system, and a smart cruise control option that reads and respects speed limits with the driver's input or automatically.
The grill has also been modified for this new model. It's bigger and has a higher aspect with illumination function, while wheels can be 18-inch or 20-inch aluminum alloy. Production will begin this year.
Thirdly, the new Mazda CX-60 will be available in four specifications: Prime, Exclusive, Takumi and Homura.
It has wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay as standard on any trim, a bigger head-up display, an enhanced 12-speaker Bose sound system that includes Noise Compensation technology, a generous trunk of up to 1,148 liters, and safety systems that almost guarantee a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.
Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but Mazda promises not to replace the current CX-5. This means we may see an increase of a couple of thousand dollars or euros over what the crossover is currently going for. Moreover, the Japanese automaker will bring the CX-80 in about two years and that'll have seven-row seating.
Measurements are available in the .PDF attached down below.
Finally, the new CX-60 is distinctively Japanese by combining attention to detail and technical progress with technologies that make everyday life easier. We can’t wait to drive it and tell you all about it!
