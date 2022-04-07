2023 Mazda CX-60 JDM Spec Detailed, Four Engine Options Available

Revealed with great pomp and circumstance last month, the CX-60 will be sold in Japan as well. Four powertrains will be initially available, starting with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 four-pot and e-Skyactiv PHEV four-pot.
Although diesels aren’t exactly hot after the Dieselgate scandal that brought Volkswagen to its knees, Mazda offers two straight-six lumps in the guise of the Skyactiv-D 3.3 and e-Skyactiv-D. As opposed to the Skyactiv-G 2.5 mentioned earlier, the Skyactiv-D 3.3 boasts mild-hybrid assistance. An eight-speed automatic transmission developed specifically for the rear-/all-wheel-drive platform of the CX-60 is standard across the board. As expected, Mazda didn’t even consider a manual box in a mid-size utility.
1,685 millimeters (66.3 inches) tall and 4,740 millimeters (186.6 inches) long, the CX-60 measures 1,890 millimeters (74.4 inches) in width and 2,870 millimeters (113 inches) in wheelbase. Mazda further highlights a system that detects abnormalities like driver seizures, a system designed to reduce crash damage or completely avoid crashes. The CX-60 also flaunts 570 liters (20.1 cubic feet) with the rearmost seats in their normal position.
"The CX-60 has been refined to the highest quality in driving, craftsmanship, design, and safety performance,” said Kazuyoshi Todo, executive officer in charge of domestic sales. “We recommend it to customers in the market for a high-quality alternative to premium brands.”
Scheduled to launch in the Land of the Rising Sun early in the fall, the mid-size utility comes exclusively with two rows of seats. A three-row variant is due in the nearest of futures under the CX-80 handle. Over in the United States, the company prepares to roll out the CX-70 and CX-90. Described as wide-bodied models, these SUVs are likely to compete against mid-sized heavyweights that include the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ford Explorer.
Last, but certainly not least, Mazda hasn’t released any details regarding the e-Skyactiv X. As the name implies, we're dealing with a mild-hybrid 3.0-liter straight-six that uses homogeneous charge compression ignition as well as spark controlled compression ignition.
