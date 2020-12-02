2023 Mazda CX-5 Expected With CX-50 Coupe-SUV Sibling

Which is the best-selling Mazda in the U.S.? That would be the CX-5, which moved 154,545 units last year in this part of the world. Refreshed inside and out in 2017 but still featuring the first gen’s underpinnings, the compact crossover is expected to be redesigned in 2023.
The first time we’ve heard anything on the newcomer, hearsay suggested that Mazda will switch to a different vehicle architecture with rear- and all-wheel drive as opposed to front- and all-wheel drive. This rumor appears to hold water if you remember that an all-new platform is under development.
“Large Architecture” is how Mazda calls it, and it’s going to be a treat under the hood as well. The Japanese automaker has confirmed two straight-six engines from the SkyActiv-X and SkyActiv-D families and two levels of electrification. More to the point, 48-volt mild hybridization will be joined by a PHEV option to cut down on emissions while improving performance.
In addition to the Mazda6 sedan and station wagon, Best Car expects the CX-5 to feature the D- and E-segment vehicle architecture. The cited publication further anticipates the CX-5 to grow in footprint, and as the headline implies, “the CX-50 coupe SUV may also be added to the lineup.”
It’s hard to put the finger on this particular detail, especially now because Mazda is keeping its lips tightly shut about its near-future product plan. On the one hand, the CX-50 nomenclature has never been used on coupe SUVs. But at the same time, there’s plenty of demand for this kind of body style.
Until the creation of the BMW X6, the sport utility vehicle didn’t differ too much between models and automakers. Everyone was happy with the boxy design and a practical cabin until the sloping roofline of the E71 pushed the market in a different direction, one focused on design rather than utility.
It’s natural to assume the CX-50 would borrow the same engine options from the CX-5, starting with a SkyActiv-G boasting four cylinders and mild hybridization. As for transmission options, Mazda has recently patented an eight-speed torque-converter automatic for longitudinal applications.
